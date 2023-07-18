Months After Getting Engaged To ‘Lucky Charm’ Ritika Sajdeh, Rohit Sharma Had Bought INR 30 Crore Worth Worli Home

Some matches are made in heaven and the same can be said about India captain Rohit Sharma and his wife Ritika Sajdeh. Sharma, who spent his childhood in Borivali, bought a house worth a whopping INR 30 crore just months after getting engaged to Sajdeh in 2015. Sharma’s professional journey is nothing short of an inspiration for many.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli and actor-producer wife Anushka Sharma, former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh, and Bollywood actors such as Abhishek Bachchan, Akshay Kumar etc. are some of Sharma’s neighbours in the area.

Sharma calls Sajdeh his “lucky charm” and gives her a lot of credit for his success. Sajdeh, who usually cheers her husband from the stands, is often seen keeping her fingers crossed till the time he is batting in a cricket match. Sharma has posted a lot of tweets in the past praising her wife. For the unversed, Sajdeh is a sports event manager by profession and both of them met during an ad shoot.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ImRo45/status/943569553522487296?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Sharma used to live with his grandparents during his childhood. He has shared a lot of stories where he used to play cricket in the streets of Borivali and travel by local trains from one part of the city to another.

Sharma’s apartment is on the 29th floor of Ahuja Tower, which is a 53-storeyed building in Worli. Needless to say that the apartment is full of luxurious amenities. It is a 4-BHK apartment whose area is around 6,000 sq ft. It is near the Bandra-Worli sea link which offers a 270-degree view of the Arabian Sea.

Ahuja Tower is a well-known locality and has features like a swimming pool, gym, spa, cigar room, mini theatre, sports courts, etc. Sharma’s house even has a big balcony which comprises ample space to do training. The apartment has a separate space for workouts as well.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CZPCa_qBXcE/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

The spokesperson of Ahuja Constructions, as well as Sharma’s manager Bunty Sajdeh (also his brother-in-law), confirmed the purchase of the apartment in 2015. Bunty revealed that having the sea link so close to the location played a big part in Sharma’s purchasing decision.

It is noteworthy that the architecture and interior of the Ahuja Tower have received various accolades. The interior designer firm behind Ahuja Towers is Wilson Associates. Wilson Associates was founded in 1971 and have a experience in a range of commercial and residential projects. Named after the founder, Trisha Wilson is a graduate from University of Texas.

Other Properties Owned By Rohit Sharma

In 2021, Sharma bought land worth INR 9 crore in Alibaug, a coastal town south of Mumbai. The area is said to be around four acres and is purchased in Ritika’s name. It is in Saral Mhatroli Village of Alibaug. It is around 95 km from Mumbai and there is no information on whether Sharma has started making any kind of construction on it or not.

Sharma also bought an INR 5 crore villa in actor Sunil Shetty’s project named “Discovery” in 2016. This is a 7,500 sqft bungalow located in the hills of Khandala. There is a lawn and swimming pool inside and the total area of the plot is around 10,000 sqft. Sharma had bought this house to spend holidays with family.