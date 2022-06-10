Most century partnership in ODIs: Highest number of ODI hundred partnership full list

Most century partnership in ODIs: The Pakistani opening batter and captain now have the joint second-highest century partnerships in ODIs.

During the second ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in Multan, a 120-run second-wicket partnership between opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (72) and captain Babar Azam (77) played a crucial role in Pakistan scoring 275/8 in 50 overs after Azam won the toss and chose to bat.

With opening batter Fakhar Zaman (17) getting out in the seventh over, Haq and Azam joined hands to bail out Pakistan on yet another occasion. Both tailor-made for this format, Haq and Azam put on display an apt blend of strike rotation and boundary hitting to never let the run rate suffer.

While Haq brought up his 13th ODI half-century by hitting spinner Hayden Walsh for a boundary in the 22nd over, Azam registered his 19th ODI half-century by running a single off spinner Akeal Hosein in the 28th over.

It was in the 27th over that Haq hit Walsh for a boundary to bring up a 100-run partnership a few overs after Pakistan reached to the 100-run mark as a team.

Most century partnership in ODIs

In what was their eighth 100+ partnership as a pair, Haq and Azam now have the joint 13th highest century partnerships in ODIs. Having joined the likes of Inzamam-ul-Haq and Mohammad Yousuf (8), Haq and Azam are only behind Yousuf and Younis Khan (9) among Pakistani batters with most hundred partnerships in ODIs.

It goes without saying that the pair has a long way to go in terms of matching the below mentioned Top Five in this list.