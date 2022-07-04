Most consecutive Test centuries: Most consecutive centuries in Test matches

Most consecutive Test centuries: The SportsRush brings you the list of most consecutive centuries in test cricket.

Jonny Bairstow has continued his dream run of form in the Edgbaston Test against India. The wicket-keeper batter has been in smashing form in 2022, and he has been at his very best after the appointment of Brendon McCullum as the head coach of the side.

After scoring two centuries against New Zealand, the batter from Yorkshire smashed 106 runs against India to help England score a competitive score against India. This century against India was Jonny Bairstow’s third century in the last four innings.

In the last series against New Zealand, Bairstow was at his very best, where he scored 394 runs at an average of 78.80, courtesy of two centuries and a half-century. He had a terrific strike-rate of 120.12 in the series.

Most consecutive Test centuries

Don Bradman: 6 (1937-1938)

Jacques Kallis: 5 (2003-2004)

Mohammad Yusuf: 5 (2006-2006)

Gautam Gambhir: 5 (2009-2010)

Australian legend Don Bradman has the record of scoring the most centuries in consecutive games. Between 1037-1938, Bradman scored centuries in six consecutive matches. All the six games were played against England. Bradman has scored four consecutive centuries two times on different occasions.

One of only four players to have scored centuries in five consecutive Tests 👏 Happy birthday Gautam Gambhir 🎂 pic.twitter.com/JfPkXuAmzT — ICC (@ICC) October 14, 2019

Between 2003-2004, Kallis scored centuries in five consecutive matches, where four of them were against West Indies and one was against New Zealand. He also has scored centuries in four consecutive matches on different occasions.

Indian opener Gautam Gambhir also scored centuries in five consecutive centuries between 2009-2010, where he scored a couple of half-centuries against New Zealand & Sri Lanka and one against Bangladesh. Pakistan’s veteran Mohammad Yusuf also scored centuries in five consecutive tests in 2006.

Players like Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar, Matthew Hayden, Kumar Sangakkara, etc have scored centuries in four consecutive test matches.