Cricket

Most ducks in ODI innings: Most ducks in an innings in ODI history

Most ducks in ODI innings: Most ducks in an innings in ODI history
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Lowest ODI score defended: Lowest innings total defended in ODI history
Next Article
"Tension amidst frustration": Mick Schumacher claims there was tension between Guenther Steiner and him amidst his points drought