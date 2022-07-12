Most ducks in ODI innings: Most ducks in an innings in ODI history

Most ducks in ODI innings: Four out of the Top Six English batters failed to score a run in the first ODI at The Oval today.

There is no hiding to the fact that England has become batters’ preferred country to bat in in white-ball cricket in the recent years. A country which has witnessed numerous high-scoring encounters of late is bound to become a heaven for batters.

So, when the first ODI of an English summer is to be played, expecting a high-scoring contest between two ace teams in England and India isn’t too much to ask for.

Having said that, the first ODI of the ongoing English summer season has been played in a contrasting manner to general expectations. India captain Rohit Sharma’s decision to bowl first resulted in England registering one of their worst batting performances in an ODI.

Continual fall of wickets commenced from the second over of the match as the hosts lost half their side by the eighth over. Sharing the new ball with Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah made lives difficult for English batters picking bowling figures of 5-2-9-4 in his first spell.

From dismissing Jason Roy (0) and Joe Root (0) in his first over itself, Bumrah sent Liam Livingstone (0) back to the pavilion in his third over. Not even allowing their premier white-ball batters to score a run remained the highlight of Bumrah’s spell today. In addition to this trio, England all-rounder Ben Stokes (0) also failed to get off the mark.

The best by a country mile .. @Jaspritbumrah93 !! — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) July 12, 2022

Most ducks in ODI innings

England, who scored 110 (their joint 11th lowest ODI score) in 25.2 overs, comprised of four ducks in their innings today. Readers must note that there have been numerous occasions of an ODI innings comprising of four and five ducks. Six ducks in an innings, which is the highest, has happened on the below mentioned five occasions.