Most expensive over in T20 international: Highest runs conceded in an over in T20I history

Most expensive over in T20 international: The South African all-rounder bowled one of the most expensive T20I overs tonight.

South Africa all-rounder Andile Phehlukwayo was at the receiving end of some fierce beating on the back of bowling figures of 4-0-63-1 in the first T20I against England in Bristol tonight.

Introduced into the attack by captain David Miller inside the powerplay, Phehlukwayo gave away just five runs in the sixth over of the innings. England batter Dawid Malan (43) did hit the right-arm medium-pacer for a six and a four in his second over but Phehlukwayo made an immediate comeback by dismissing the left-handed batter on the next delivery.

England all-rounder Moeen Ali (52), whose fifth T20I half-century was the fastest for an English batter, also hit Phehlukwayo for a six and a four as the 26-year old player finished his third over with figures of 3-0-30-1.

Although expensive but still acceptable figures in a high-scoring match, all hell broke loose for Phehlukwayo as he ended up registering the second most expensive T20I bowling figures (joint-eighth most expensive overall and most expensive against England) for a South African cricketer.

Asked to bowl the 17th over, Phehlukwayo gave up against the demand of bowling a death over leaking away as many as 33 runs in his final over at the County Ground on Wednesday.

While England batter Jonny Bairstow (90) initiated the assault with a couple of sixes, Ali concluded it by hitting three consecutive sixes. A couple of wides and a single in between the five sixes resulted in Phehlukwayo bowling the third most expensive over in a T20I.

A 35-ball 106-run fourth wicket partnership between Bairstow and Ali inclusive of the aforementioned over powered the hosts to score their second-highest T20I innings total of 234/6.

