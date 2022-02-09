Cricket

“Most overrated cricketer in history”: Daniel Alexander slams Virat Kohli for another low score in international cricket

"Most overrated cricketer in history": Daniel Alexander slams Virat Kohli for another low score in international cricket
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Rishabh Pant opening ODI record: Why is Ishan Kishan not playing today's 2nd ODI between India and West Indies in Ahmedabad?
Next Article
KL Rahul run out today: KL Rahul dismissed in bizarre manner; stops midway while completing second run with Suryakumar Yadav
Cricket Latest News
KL Rahul run out today: KL Rahul dismissed in bizarre manner; stops midway while completing second run with Suryakumar Yadav
KL Rahul run out today: KL Rahul dismissed in bizarre manner; stops midway while completing second run with Suryakumar Yadav

KL Rahul run out: The Indian vice-captain appeared to have confused himself which led to…