“Most overrated cricketer in history”: Daniel Alexander slams Virat Kohli for another low score in international cricket

During the second ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of India in Ahmedabad, former India captain Virat Kohli became the third Indian batter to get out after West Indies stand-in captain Nicholas Pooran won the toss and chose to field.

It all happened on the last delivery of the 12th over when Kohli once again erred while playing a cover drive. Kohli, shuffled towards the off-side before making contact with the ball, played away from his body to edge the ball to West Indies wicket-keeper Shai Hope.

Coming in to bat at No. 3 in the fourth over, Kohli walked back to the pavilion after scoring 18 (30) with the help of three fours. Kohli, who looked confident during his stay hitting eye-catching boundaries, failed to convert his start at the highest level yet again.

With Kohli following the likes of opening batters Rohit Sharma (8) and Rishabh Pant (18), India’s inexperienced middle-order will be tested at the Narendra Modi Stadium today.

Virat Kohli last 10 ODI innings

As far as Kohli’s last 10 ODI innings are concerned, he averages a healthy 42.3 scoring 423 runs at a strike rate of 84.6. In this period, Kohli has scored as many as six half-centuries.

However, him not scoring an international century since November 2019 has it in it to leave his plentiful fans dejected. As far as Kohli’s last ODI century is concerned, it had come against West Indies during India’s tour of West Indies in August 2019 at the Queen’s Park Oval.

Daniel Alexander slams Virat Kohli for another low score in international cricket

67 inns without an International century for Kohli, last Int’l century was against Bangladesh without Shakib & Mustafizur, in India on 23rd November 2019. 8 & 18 Kohli’s scores this series. Kohli also has 31 ducks in Int’l cricket. The most overrated cricketer in history #Cricket — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) February 9, 2022

