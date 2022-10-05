“That is absolutely smoked”: Odean Smith smashes Josh Hazlewood for 108-metre six at Carrara Oval

Odean Smith smashes Josh Hazlewood: The West Indian all-rounder hit a mighty blow at the Metricon Stadium tonight.

West Indies recovered in the last five overs of their innings to put on board a respectable innings total and give some cushion to their bowlers.

Bereft of any opportunity of adjusting to the conditions, visiting batters didn’t put on display a convincing performance in the first T20I of their tour of Australia after more than six years.

Struggling to convert his start into a substantial knock, all-rounder Kyle Mayers was their best batter despite not being able to score a boundary after the powerplay. Playing in Australia for the first time, Mayers scored 39 (36) with the help of five fours and a 105-metre long six.

With no other batter creating any sort of impact at the Carrara Oval tonight, West Indies found themselves in a major spot of bother on the back of being reduced to 122/8 in 18 overs.

Odean Smith smashes Josh Hazlewood for 108-metre six at Carrara Oval

Coming in to bat at No. 8 in the 16th over, West Indies all-rounder Odean Smith hit three fours and a six in the death overs to power the team total to 145/9 in 20 overs.

Smith, who was run-out on the last ball of the innings, gained limelight for hitting a mammoth six against Australia fast bowler Josh Hazlewood. It all happened on the first delivery of the penultimate over when Smith took Hazlewood to the cleaners. Clearing his front leg, Smith smashed Hazlewood over long-on for a 108-metre six.

“That is absolutely smoked. That is huge. If he hits it, it stays there. Impressive,” Fox Sports commentators were heard saying on live commentary to describe Smith’s six.

Smith, who scored 27 (17) at a strike rate of 158.82, would be looking to create impact with the ball in hand in the second innings as well.