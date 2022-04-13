Most runs in T20: Indian batsman highest runs in T20 cricket full list

Most runs in T20: Rohit Sharma is getting close to becoming the 7th player to reach the milestone of 10,000 T20 runs.

When Mumbai Indians will be up against Punjab Kings in the league game of IPL 2022, Rohit Sharma would eye an incredible record. Rohit Sharma can become just the 7th player in the history of the game to complete the milestone of 10,000 T20 runs. Virat Kohli is the only Indian to achieve that feat.

Rohit Sharma is currently at 9975 runs, and he just needs 25 runs more to enter the elite club. The Indian batter has scored 9975 T20 runs at 31.76 courtesy of six centuries. Mumbai Indians have lost all four of their games in the tournament so far, and they certainly need their captain Rohit Sharma to fire in this game.

The “Universe Boss” Chris Gayle is the highest run-scorer in the history of T20 cricket. He has scored 14562 T20 runs at 36.22, courtesy of 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries. Gayle has scored the highest score in the history of T20 cricket. He smashed 175* against Pune Warriors India, playing for Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Pakistan’s veteran all-rounder Shoaib Malik is 2nd on the list, and he has scored 11698 runs at 36.55, but he has never scored a century in his career. Kieron Pollard, Virat Kohli and David Warner are other batters to breach the 10,000 runs barrier. Rohit Sharma can be the 7th player to enter the list.

S No. Player Runs Average Strike Rate HS 1 Chris Gayle 14562 36.22 144.75 175* 2 Shoaib Malik 11698 36.55 127.13 95* 3 Kieron Pollard 11474 31.43 151.77 104 4 Aaron Finch 10499 33.97 139.76 172 5 Virat Kohli 10379 41.02 133.26 113

Indian batsman highest runs in T20 cricket full list

Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer for India in the T20s, whereas Rohit Sharma is in the 2nd position. Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina and Robin Uthappa make the top-5 list.