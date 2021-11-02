Most runs in T20 World Cup: List of highest run-scorers in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Who has scored most runs in T20 World Cup 2021 so far? The Sportsrush presents the list of highest run-getters in the marquee tournament

Whenever discussions commence regarding the T2o format in the game of Cricket, people often get excited when a batter plays a wonderful cameo, or beats the bowlers black and blue while amassing plenty of runs on the scoreboard. Every Cricket fan loves it when batters go after the bowlers smashing them for boundaries and out-of-the-park maximums.

Unfortunately for them, the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the United Arab Emirates has, against the delight of the fans been more of a bowler-friendly one, courtesy the sluggish nature of the three venue pitches where the matches are being conducted at- Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

The batters have found a hard time more often than not, with the bowlers- especially the spinners and the ones with subtle variations making the optimum use of the conditions presented before them.

To provide further validation, there has not been a single score of over 200 runs in the Tournament so far. Despite that, World Cricket continues to produce quality batters who have always found a way to score despite the challenges posed before them. This World Cup too, has found such batters of the highest quality.

Who has scored most runs in T20 World Cup 2021 so far?

Having scored a terrific century the other day against Sri Lanka, the English Wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler leads the chart amassing a total of 214 runs in the four innings, at a mind-boggling average of 214 as well so far in the tournament. He has been dismissed just once in the four innings.

Test century ✅

ODI century ✅

IT20 century ✅@JosButtler is our first men’s player to complete the set! 👏 #T20WorldCup | #EnglandCricket pic.twitter.com/ZQpAxuGKTk — England Cricket (@englandcricket) November 1, 2021

At the second spot is Pakistan’s wicketkeeper Mohammad Rizwan . He has amassed a total of 199 runs in total at an average of 99.50. Just behind him is his fellow opener and Pakistan skipper Babar Azam with 198 runs.

Here is the list of top 10 run getters (highest run scorers first) in 2021 T20 World Cup so far after Match no. 31:

Jos Buttler (Eng)- 214 runs in 4 innings; Average- 214.00

Mohammad Rizwan (Pak)- 199 runs in 4 innings; Average- 99.50

Babar Azam (Pak)- 198 runs in 4 innings; Average- 66.00

Pathum Nissanka (SL)- 170 runs in 7 innings; Average- 24.28

Charith Asalanka (SL)- 163 runs in 5 innings; Average- 40.75

Mohammad Naim (Ban)- 157 runs in 6 innings; Average- 26.16

Bhanuka Rajapaksa (SL)- 155 runs in 6 innings; Average- 38.75

Mahmadullah (Ban)- 153 runs in 7 innings; Average- 30.60

Mushfiqur Rahim (Ban)- 143 runs in 7 innings; Average- 23.83

David Wiese (Nam)- 142 runs in 5 innings; Average- 47.33

