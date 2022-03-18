Most sixes in Test cricket: Ben Stokes jumps three spots to become six-highest six hitter in Tests

Most sixes in Test cricket: The English vice-captain is well in line to have the record of most sixes in Test cricket to his name.

England Test vice-captain Ben Stokes’ 11th Test century not just powered his team to a 507/9 dec. innings total in the ongoing second Test against West Indies in Barbados but also aided him in achieving a couple of personal milestones.

Stokes, who became the 23rd English batter to complete 5,000 Test runs, also jumped three spots in the list of most sixes in Test career by virtue of hitting as many as six sixes last night.

Stokes, who played an exquisite on-drive off West Indies pacer Jayden Seales to hit his first boundary, managed to score frequent boundaries in the first hour. However, it was right before the lunch break that Stokes changed gears to hit three sixes off West Indies spinner Veerasammy Permaul and one against pacer Alzarri Joseph.

It was right after the lunch break that Stokes registered a 114-ball Test century by running a single off Seales. Stokes, who also hit 11 fours at the Kensington Oval on Day 2, ended up with a whirlwind 120 (128) at a strike rate of 93.75. Readers must note that all that Stokes took to reach from a half-century to a century were 42 deliveries.

Most sixes in Test cricket

Having started the match with 83 Test sixes under his belt, Stokes left the field in the afternoon session with 89 sixes going past former West Indian captains Brian Lara (88), Sir Vivian Richards (87) and former New Zealand Chris Cairns (84).

Batters Matches Runs SR Sixes Brendon McCullum (NZ) 101 6453 64.6 107 Adam Gilchrist (AUS) 96 5570 81.95 100 Chris Gayle (WI) 103 7214 60.26 98 Jacques Kallis (SA) 166 13289 45.97 97 Virender Sehwag (IND) 104 8586 82.23 91 Ben Stokes (ENG) 78 5036 57.46 89 Brian Lara (WI) 131 11953 60.51 88 Chris Cairns (NZ) 62 3320 57.09 87 Vivian Richards (WI) 121 8540 69.77* 84 Andrew Flintoff (ENG) 79 3845 62.04 82 Matthew Hayden (AUS) 103 8625 60.1 82

Who has hit most sixes in Test cricket for India?

Other than former opener Virender Sehwag (91), Indian batters with maximum sixes in Test cricket are Mahendra Singh Dhoni (78), Sachin Tendulkar (69), Rohit Sharma (64), Kapil Dev (61), Sourav Ganguly (57), Ravindra Jadeja (55) and Rishabh Pant (44).