St George Grenada Test records: Who has scored most runs and picked most wickets in Grenada Tests?

St George Grenada Test records and stats: St George’s will be hosting a Test match after almost seven years.

The third Test match of the ongoing England’s tour of West Indies will be played in Grenada from today. In what will be St George’s fourth Test match, this one will be played after almost a seven-year gap.

West Indies, who have been part of all the previous three Test matches at this venue by virtue of being the hosts, are yet to register a victory after two losses and a draw. England, on the other hand, had emerged as the victorious side in their only Grenada Test appearance in 2015.

Ready and raring to go in Grenada. 🏝 #WIvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/vx2wAEgkyw — England Cricket (@englandcricket) March 23, 2022

Last of a three-match Test series, both West Indies and England would be keen to register a victory in this match especially after the first two drawn matches. While both the teams have had their share of glory in this series, neither has managed to convert it into a Test match victory so far.

St George Grenada Test records

Three Tests across two decades mean that there are hardly any players who have played twice at the National Cricket Stadium. The highest run-scorers in St George’s Tests are Chris Gayle (204), Joe Root (182), Scott Styris (176), Mark Richardson (166) and Gary Ballance (158). Below is a list of highest Test run-scorers at this venue among active Test players:

Batters Matches Runs Highest Average 100 50 Joe Root (ENG) 1 182 182* 1 0 Garry Balance (ENG) 1 158 81* 158 0 2 Kraigg Brathwaite (WI) 1 117 116 58.5 1 0 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 1 112 96* 112 0 1 Darren Bravo (WI) 1 104 69 52 0 1

Highest Test wicket-takers at the National Cricket Stadium are Shakib Al Hasan (8), Kemar Roach (7), James Anderson (6), Daren Sammy (6) and Enamul Haque jnr (6). Below is a list of highest Test run-scorers at this venue among active Test players:

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average SR 5 Shakib Al Hasan (BAN) 1 8 16.12 34.5 1 Kemar Roach (WI) 2 7 33.42 62.1 1 James Anderson (ENG) 1 6 15 46 0 Stuart Broad (ENG) 1 5 26.4 54 0 Shannon Gabriel (WI) 1 3 29 58 0

Highest innings totals in Grenada Tests

Out of the 11 completed Test innings at St George’s, no team has ever crossed the 500-run mark. As far as innings totals of 400+ are concerned, the same has happened only twice. If the surface at the National Cricket Stadium stays true to its nature, we might well witness a result in the third Test.