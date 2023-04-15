Most Wickets in IPL 2023: Who is Leading in the Race for Purple Cap?

With the 21st match of the ongoing 16th edition of the Indian Premier League presently taking place in Lucknow, team totals in excess of the 200-run mark have already been breached ten times, and those above 190 on five occasions as well.

Still early days in the tournament, with all the matches being played on fresh pitches so far, the batters have dominated the proceedings with majority tracks turning out to be conducive for batting.

On the other hand, pace and bounce due to the freshness of the wickets have also assisted the pacers like Mark Wood, Mohammed Siraj, and Alzarri Joseph (to name a few) as well, while the spin-friendly nature of the pitches in Chennai, Hyderabad, and the black soil pitch in Lucknow have also gripped and turned for the spinners.

Also, the match-ups of certain spinners against opposition team batters have paid rich dividends to the former as well so far in the season.

Who is Leading in the Race for Purple Cap?

Team India and Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is presently leading in the race for the Purple cap in IPL 2023. Across the 4 innings so far, the 32-year-old has picked up 10 wickets, at a decent economy rate of 7.56 runs per Over.

Having said that, Chahal has a claim on the top-spot with just a slender one-wicket margin. Mark Wood (three innings), and Rashid Khan (4 innings) have nine wickets each under their name as well, as they take the next two spots in the list having also bowled at a decent economy rate of 7.91 and 7.50 runs per Over respectively.

The top-10 highest wicket-takers list in the tournament so far comprises four spinners and six fast bowlers.

Most Wickets in IPL 2023