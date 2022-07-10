Cricket

Most wickets in powerplay in T20 international: Most T20I wickets in powerplay by which bowler full list

Most wickets in powerplay in T20 international: Most T20I wickets in powerplay by which bowler full list
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
Kimi Raikkonen racked up $2637 bill in strip club with his pants down before McLaren car launch
Next Article
Why Bhuvneshwar Kumar not playing today: Why is Jasprit Bumrah not playing today's 3rd T20I between England and India at Trent Bridge?
Cricket Latest News
Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today's 3rd T20I between India and England at Trent Bridge?
Why is Hardik Pandya not playing today’s 3rd T20I between India and England at Trent Bridge?

Why is Hardik Pandya not playing: All-rounder Hardik Pandya has been dropped from the playing…