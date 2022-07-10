Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler head to head player battle: Jos Buttler at Trent Bridge T20 stats

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler: The Indian pacer has dominated the English captain in this series thus far.

Although still a handful of days into the job, England captain Jos Buttler has started his full-time captaincy career in a dismal manner. Buttler, 31, has scored a total of 4 (6) across two innings as top-order failures have resulted in a series loss for the home team.

Interestingly, Buttler has been dismissed by India pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar on both the occasions. While Buttler failed miserably to play an in-swinging delivery in the first match at The Rose Bowl on Thursday, he managed to edge an out-swinging delivery to wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant in the second T20I at Edgbaston last night.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar vs Jos Buttler head to head player battle

Scheduled to face Kumar in the third T20I in Nottingham tonight, Buttler doesn’t have a lot of time to make amends. Even if in a dead-rubber, Buttler would want to leave some mark in his maiden T20I series as England captain.

For that to happen, Buttler will have to counter Kumar who is set to challenge him with the new ball for the third time in four days on Sunday.

Readers must note that Buttler has mostly struggled against Kumar in T20s. In 13 innings over the years, all that Buttler has scored against Kumar are 66 runs at a strike rate of 95.65 including five dismissals.

I am probably going overboard with these Bhuvneshwar Kumar tweets of late but numbers will tell you that the world has never seen a greater Powerplay bowler in T20 cricket and no one talks about that. — Abhishek Mukherjee (@ovshake42) July 9, 2022

With all these dismissals coming at the highest level, Buttler has scored 30 (32) against Kumar across eight T20Is innings.

Jos Buttler at Trent Bridge T20 stats

Unfortunately, Buttler doesn’t have anything to gain confidence from his T20I record at Trent Bridge. In his solitary T20I here, Buttler had scored 0* (0) against West Indies a decade ago.

Buttler, who hasn’t played a T20 at this venue since 2016, has scored 108 runs in four innings at a strike rate of 211.76 and with the help of a half-century.