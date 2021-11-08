Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2021: Who is the highest wicket taker T20 World Cup 2021

Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2021: The Sportsrush presents before you the highest wicket-takers in the T20 World Cup 2021

The ongoing 2021 ICC T20 World Cup in UAE has reached the business end of the tournament. The final four teams to clash in the semi-finals have been confirmed, with the culmination of the group stage matches on Monday.

With only one score of 200+ runs posted on the scoreboard in the World Cup so far, it can be said that the bowlers have had a greater say, and have dictated the outcome of most matches in the tournament so far.

The lack of fireworks have been disappointing for a major section of the fans-who mostly associate the shortest format of the game laden with fours and sixes as a compulsion in order to be enjoyed to the fullest.

But, there are few other fans as well who are more in love with the skills and guile a bowler possesses and the way he/she outsmarts the batter in a game which has had the batters have much of a say with its evolution over the years.

Who has taken Most wickets in T20 World Cup 2021?

Leading the charts is Sri Lanka’s talented all-rounder- Wanindu Hasaranga, who has taken a total of 16 wickets, (which also includes a Hat-Trick) in 8 innings at an unbelievable average of 9.75. He’s also been a miser, leaking runs at a rate of just 5.20.

Hasaranga in T20 World Cup 2021: 4-0-24-2

4-0-12-1

3-0-9-3

3-0-29-0

4-0-22-2

4-0-20-3

4-0-21-3 Leading wicket-taker of the tournament. pic.twitter.com/bx48HT4kU9 — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) November 1, 2021

He is significantly ahead of second placed Australia’s Adam Zampa, who has taken 11 wickets in 5 innings at an average of 9.90 and economy of just 5.73.

Here is the list of top 10 wicket-takers (highest wicket-takers first) in 2021 T20 World Cup so far after Match no. 42- ahead of the semi-finals which commence on November 10:

Wanindu Hasaranga (SL)- 16 wickets in 8 innings; Average- 9.75

Adam Zampa (Aus)- 11 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 9.90

Trent Boult (Nz)- 11 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 10.45

Shakib Al Hasan (Ban)- 11 wickets in 6 innings; Average- 11.18

Dwaine Pretorius (RSA)- 9 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 11.22

Anrich Nortje (RSA)- 9 runs in 5 innings; Average- 11.55

Josh Davey (Sco)-9 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 13.66

Adil Rashid (Eng)- 8 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 13.37

Josh Hazlewood (Aus)- 8 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 13.75

Rashid Khan (Afg)- 8 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 14.00