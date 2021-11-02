Most wickets in T20 World Cup: List of highest wicket-takers in ICC T20 World Cup 2021

Who has taken most wickets in T20 World Cup 2021 so far? The Sportsrush presents the list of highest wicket-takers in the marquee tournament

Whenever discussions commence regarding the T2o format in the game of Cricket, people often get excited when a batter plays a wonderful cameo, or beats the bowlers black and blue while amassing plenty of runs on the scoreboard. Every Cricket fan loves it when batters go after the bowlers smashing them for boundaries and out-of-the-park maximums.

But, there are few other fans as well who are more in love with the skills and guile a bowler possesses and the way he/she outsmarts the batter in a game which has the batters have much of a say with its evolution over the years.

Fortunately for them, the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup at the United Arab Emirates has been more of a bowler-friendly one, courtesy the sluggish nature of the three venue pitches where the matches are being conducted at- Dubai, Sharjah, and Abu Dhabi.

The batters have found a hard time more often than not, with the bowlers- especially the spinners and the ones with subtle variations making the optimum use of the conditions presented before them.

Who has taken most wickets in T20 World Cup 2021 so far?

As mentioned above, the spinners have had much of a say in the tournament so far with Sri Lanka’s Wanindu Hasaranga and Bangladesh’s Shakib al Hasan leading the chart so far.

Hasaranga has taken a total of 14 wickets in 7 innings at an unbelievable average of 9.78. He’s also been a miser, leaking runs at a rate of just 5.26. Shakib at the second spot has taken 11 wickets in 6 innings at an average of 11.18 and economy of just 5.59.

A blazing start in T20I cricket, like his fellow spinner from Sri Lanka 💥 How good has Wanindu Hasaranga been in #T20WorldCup 2021? 🙌 More stats from the #ENGvSL clash 👉 https://t.co/Ci4gea3w61 pic.twitter.com/8VzifXZkRy — ESPNcricinfo (@ESPNcricinfo) November 2, 2021

With Shakib not taking further part in the tournament due to hamstring injury, Hasaranga has a great chance to end his campaign as the highest wicket-taker of the tournament, as the third placed bowler- Scotland’s Josh Davey, has picked 5 wickets less than him.

Here is the list of top 10 wicket-takers (highest wicket-takers first) in 2021 T20 World Cup so far after Match no. 31:

Wanindu Hasaranga (Sl)- 14 wickets in 7 innings; Average- 9.78

Shakib al Hasan (Ban)- 11 wickets in 6 innings; Average- 11.18

Josh Davey (Sco)- 9 wickets in 5 innings; Average- 13.66

Anrich Nortje (RSA)- 8 wickets in 4 innings; Average- 8.75

Maheesh Theekshana (SL)- 8 wickets in 6 innings; Average- 14.50

J Frylinck (Sco)- 8 runs in 6 innings; Average- 18.62

Mahedi Hasan (Ban)-8 wickets in 7 innings; Average- 18.75

Mustafizur Rehman (Ban)- 6 wickets in 6 innings; Average- 23.75

Lahiru Kumara (SL)- 8 wickets in 7 innings; Average- 24.25

Rashid Khan (Afg)- 7 wickets in 3 innings; Average- 7.00

