Mount Maunganui pitch report: Bay Oval pitch report for IND vs NZ 2nd T20I

After a washout in the first match, New Zealand and India will hope for decent weather in the 2nd T20I at Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval on Sunday. Wellington’s Sky Stadium was set to host the 1st T20I of the series, but even a toss was not possible in that match due to rain.

Shubman Gill, who has been called up to the Indian T20I squad has talked about increasing his S/R in the T20 format as he may get an opportunity to open the innings for the Indian team in this series. Team India may also try Washington Sundar as their spin-bowling all-rounder on this tour.

New Zealand’s record at this stadium is great, and they scored 238 runs in their innings when they last played a T20I here. Glenn Phillips scored a century in that game, and with the kind of form Phillips has shown in the T20 World Cup, he will be raring to go in this match as well.

Mount Maunganui pitch report

Mount Maunganui’s Bay Oval has always been a track where the batters have loved batting on. This is an excellent track for the batters with very less or almost no help for the bowlers out there. Because of the even bounce on this track, the batters will have no problem in playing their shots.

Overcast conditions are expected for this game as well, so the pacers can move the ball a bit in the initial overs of the game. The outfield of this ground is very quick, whereas the boundaries are also not that huge which will only enhance the performance of the batters.

A total of 7 T20Is (Total: 9, 2 ended in no result) have been played here, and all seven of them have been won by the teams batting first with the average 1st innings score being 199 runs, which proves that batting has been very easy on this track. The overcast conditions may force the captains to bowl first upon winning the toss.