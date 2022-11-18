“I’d never play football again”: Washington Sundar reveals why he is averse to football during pre-match warm ups

Team India have named quite a few fresh faces in the T20I series against New Zealand as quite a few senior players have opted to rest here. Washington Sundar is back in the team after a series of injuries, and he definitely can get some opportunities on this very tour.

Sundar is just 23 years old, and he has played 41 international games already for the Indian team. He also played an excellent knock in the famous Brisbane test. It is safe to say that Washington’s career has been hampered by injuries, or else he would have played much more games for the national side.

Sundar was in line to play in the last T20 World Cup in 2021, but he got injured ahead of the tournament. He missed the series against West Indies this year due to a hamstring injury, whereas he got injured in IPL 2022 as well. Sundar signed a contract with Lancashire, where he was doing great, but he again got injured.

Washington Sundar reveals why he is averse to football

The toss of the first T20I between New Zealand and India got delayed because of the rain, and Indian all-rounder Washington Sundar talked with the broadcaster. He revealed that he never plays Football in the pre-match warmups as he once injured his ankle while playing the game.

Football is one of the popular pre-match warm-up exercises, but Sundar said that he won’t ever play football as there are a lot of other methods for warmup as well. He insists that he was enjoying his stint with Lancashire, but he got injured and then he worked a lot on his body.

“I broke my ankle playing football before a game once, so I told myself I’d never play football again. There are plenty of other things I can do instead for a warm-up, go for a jog, stretch etc,” Washington Sundar said ahead of NZ vs IND 1st T20I.

“I have spent a lot of time at the NCA, my stint at Lancashire was amazing before I got injured, so I’ve worked a lot on my body, particularly my shoulder.”

It has been said that Sundar will not get an extended run with the team, and if he can stay injury free, he will be a big asset for the team as well.