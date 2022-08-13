MS Dhoni Instagram profile pic: MS Dhoni’s change of Instagram DP sends social media in a frenzy

MS Dhoni Instagram profile pic: Despite huge number of followers across social media handles, Dhoni hardly remains active in any of them.

Despite having retired from international Cricket in August 2020, former India captain MS Dhoni continues to be part of discussions amongst his countless fans with the slightest of his mentions by a Cricket expert/ former Cricketer, or after any of his activities off-the-field, as part of his personal life.

Recently fans expressed their joy, when Dhoni had, for mere few seconds appeared during the Instagram group video chat by the present Indian cricketers involving Rohit Sharma, Rishabh Pant, and Suryakumar Yadav.

Now, a recent, rare activity by the 41-year-old across one of his social media handles, has yet again garnered the attention of the fans, thereby making him the centre of attraction the entire day.

MS Dhoni Instagram profile pic

Just a couple of days shy of the red-letter day on August 15, the entire country is celebrating what is known as the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav to mark 75 years of India’s independence from the British rule.

The occasion has led to an initiative by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who has urged the citizens to put the ‘Tiranga’ (Tricolour) as the profile picture of their social media accounts between August 2 and 15.

Following suit, MS Dhoni changed his Instagram profile picture or the display picture (DP) to the Indian Tricolour, with a quote written underneath it in Sanskrit which meant: ‘I’m blessed to be a Bharatiya (Indian)’.

Thala logged in Instagram after one and half year just to change his Instagram profile picture into a Tiranga 🇮🇳

That’s the true Indian spirit.#MSDhoni pic.twitter.com/wTkU3DPq8I — Lucky Gupta 🇮🇳 (@theluckygupta) August 13, 2022

Logged in Instagram after two years

– changed dp to tricolour

– logged out A true patriot. Always put nation ahead of everything. Reason why most loved cricketer of India. #mahi7781 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/lU825XKEwM — Ankur chawla (@imankur_07) August 13, 2022

MS Dhoni Changes his Instagram DP for Independence day 🇮🇳❤️ @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/wj2irXqYOz — Jayprakash MSDian™ 🥳🦁 (@ms_dhoni_077) August 13, 2022

Relax boys Ms Dhoni haven’t forgotten his Instagram password. pic.twitter.com/QL67hBGHTK — Deeeep🌙 (@Diptified1951) August 12, 2022

MS Dhoni change his profile picture on Instagram as India’s 75th Independence. pic.twitter.com/OBUBjAduRG — CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) August 12, 2022

Changed his Instagram profile pic and now that is in the news and social media is on 🔥 Just MS Dhoni things.. 😎 #MSDhoni | @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/F3saTJDq7C — ꜱWᴀʀᴀ (@SwaraMsdian) August 13, 2022

