MUL vs LAH pitch report today PSL final 2023: Gaddafi Stadium Lahore pitch report batting or bowling

The final of the Pakistan Super League 2023 will be played between Lahore Qalandars and Multan Sultans at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. Gaddafi Stadium has produced some high-scoring encounters this season, and the pitch will again be looked at with great interest.

Lahore Qalandars are the defending champions, and they have yet again proved that making a bowling-heavy side can be a great thing in the T20 format. The bowling quartet of Rashid Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf and Zaman Khan has been the secret behind Lahore’s success.

Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan has always been their best batter, and he has proved his class yet again this season. The overseas batting trio of Kieron Pollard, Rilee Rossouw and Tim David makes this side a lot stronger in the batting department. Abbas Afridi and Ihsanullah will yet again lead the bowling department.

MUL vs LAH pitch report today PSL final 2023

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore has been a paradise for the batters so far. A total of eight matches have been played here in PSL 2023, where the average first innings score has been 185 runs. Out of eight, seven matches have been won by the teams batting first.

In the second innings, we have seen some really low scores as the batters have lost their wickets in search of the big target in front of them. There has been a bit of movement for the seamers in the initial overs, and they can play a role here. The smaller boundaries make the job much easier for the batters.

In the final, a batting-friendly pitch is expected yet again in Lahore, and we can witness a high-scoring encounter. Considering the record here, and the pressure of a knockout match, both captains may opt to bat upon winning the toss here.

Gaddafi Stadium PSL 2023 stats

Lahore Qalandars have played seven matches in Lahore this season, and they have won five out of them. The average score of Qalandars here has been 161 runs. Multan Sultans, on the other hand, have won one of their two matches in Lahore.

Interestingly, Multan’s both matches in Lahore have been against the Qalandars only. Multan’s average score in Lahore has been 160 runs.