Babar Azam T20 centuries list: Babar Azam highest score in PSL history

Pakistan and Peshawar Zalmi skipper Babar Azam, has smashed his maiden Pakistan Super League (PSL) century in the ongoing season against the Quetta Gladiators tonight, at the Pindi Club Ground in Rawalpindi.

Opting to bat first on a batting paradise in Rawalpindi, the Peshawar opening batting pair of Babar and Saim Ayub (74 off 34) went hard on the Quetta bowlers right from the get-go, as the duo stitched together a partnership worth 162 runs off mere 13.3 Overs to lay a perfect foundation for a massive total.

Post Ayub’s dismissal, it was all about the Babar Azam show until he got Run Out in the final Over of the innings. The 28-year-old batted mere 60 deliveries, and with the help of 15 Fours and 3 Sixes, reached his three-figure mark for the first time in the league’s history during the 18th Over.

He finally returned back after scoring 115 individual runs off mere 65 deliveries, as Peshawar posted a massive total of 240/2 in their 20 Overs.

Babar Azam T20 centuries list

In what was his eighth century tonight in T20s, Babar is now jointly placed at the second spot in the list of players with most hundreds in the format, alongside the likes of David Warner, Aaron Finch and Michael Klinger. West Indies legend Chris Gayle tops the list with as many as 22 T20 centuries.

Runs Team Opposition Year 115 (65) Peshawar Zalmi Quetta Gladiators 2023 110* (66) Pakistan England 2022 105* (63) Central Punjab Northern Pakistan 2021 122 (59) Pakistan South Africa 2021 114* (62) Somerset Welsh Dragons 2020 102* (59) Central Punjab Sind 2019 102* (55) Somerset Hampshire Royals 2019 101 (63) Pakistan Leicestershire 2019

Babar Azam highest score in PSL history

The Pakistan skipper’s 115 runs off mere 65 deliveries is now also his highest individual score in the history of Pakistan Super League.

Babar might have hit his maiden PSL century tonight, but he still tops the list of players with most runs under their belt in PSL history. Across 74 innings in the league so far, he has amassed a total of 2,756 runs at an average of 43.06.