Mumbai Indians new team names: Mumbai Indians ILT20 and South Africa T20 League team name announced

Mumbai Indians new team names: Reliance Industries have named their teams for the upcoming ILT20 and South Africa T20 League.

The owners of the Indian Premier League have expanded their reach to the globe now. Kolkata Knight Riders were the first team to invest in the CPL when they bought the Trinbago Knight Riders franchise. After them, Rajasthan Royals and Punjab Kings also bought the franchises in the CPL.

South Africa T20 League, which is set to start in January 2023 has six teams, and all of them are owned by IPL owners. The IlT20 League in UAE is also set to start in January 2023, and three out of six teams are owned by the IPL owners here as well. Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have bought the franchises in both of these leagues.

Mumbai Indians new team names

Reliance Industries, who owns the Mumbai Indians have named their teams for their upcoming ILT20 in UAE and the South Africa T20 League. This is the first time that Mumbai Indians have bought a team outside India, they are the most successful team in the competition, and they are now spreading their wings.

They have bought the Cape Town franchise of the South Africa T20 League, and they have named them MI Cape Town, whereas the ILT20 League will be called MI Emirates. The symbol MI will remain with both teams.

“It gives me great pleasure to welcome ‘MI Emirates’ & ‘MI Cape Town’, the newest additions to our #Onefamily. For us, MI goes beyond cricket. It embodies the ability to dream, be fearless and foster a positive attitude in life. I am sure that both MI Emirates and MI Cape Town will embrace the same ethos and take MI’s global cricket legacy to even greater heights!,” Neeta Ambani said.

Both the leagues will make their debut in early 2023, and they will be played in almost the same time slot.