“My pandit ji has told me”: When Sachin Tendulkar denied Virender Sehwag’s request of taking strike against Wasim Akram in IND vs PAK 2003 World Cup match

The opening duo of Virender Sehwag and Sachin Tendulkar was one of the most iconic opening duos in the world. Tendulkar used to share a great partnership with Sourav Ganguly as well, but when Sehwag was given an opportunity to open, he became the permanent opener of the side.

Both Sehwag and Tendulkar batted together for 93 innings in the ODIs, where they scored 3919 runs at 42.13, which included 12-century partnerships. Although, the duo of Tendulkar and Ganguly was the best in the world, where they scored 6609 runs at 49.32 with the help of 21-century partnerships.

ALSO READ: When Sachin Tendulkar said Sourav Ganguly ‘CHUP’

Sehwag had a lot of respect for Tendulkar and always said that Tendulkar was the best batter in the world. Also known as ‘Multan ka Sultan’, Sehwag, once revealed an interesting incident from India vs Pakistan 2003 World Cup match.

When Sachin Tendulkar denied Virender Sehwag’s request of taking strike against Wasim Akram

Virender Sehwag once recalled how he asked Sachin Tendulkar to take strike against Wasim Akram in the 2003 World Cup match against Pakistan. Sehwag insisted that he was struggling a lot against the left-handers and players like Chaminda Vaas and Nathan Bracken got him out.

Sehwag revealed that he asked Tendulkar to be on the strike if Wasim Akram opens the bowling. Tendulkar denied him by saying that his Pandit Ji has asked himself to be on the non-srikers’ end. Sehwag insisted that he requested Tendulkar a lot of times, but he always rejected him.

“When we were playing against Wasim bhai in 2003 World Cup, and last over of innings when we were fielding and I asked Sachin Tendulkar to take strike,” Virender Sehwag said during an interaction.

“I said, ‘See, if Wasim bowls first ball, I might get out’. He [Tendulkar] said ‘No, No, I am very superstitious, my Pandit ji has told me to bat at No.2′. And I said ‘You’re No.1 batsman in the world and you’re talking about Pandit ji… But he said, ‘No… I will bat at No. 2; you have to take the strike’.”

Although, Tendulkar changed his mind in the end, and he faced the first ball of Akram. This was one of the most iconic knocks of Tendulkar and his six over the point against Akhtar is still fresh in fans’ hearts. Tendulkar scored 98 runs in just 75 balls, and India chased the target of 274 runs with six wickets to spare.