Nagpur Cricket Stadium boundary distance: What is VCA Stadium Nagpur boundary size and ground length?

Nagpur Cricket Stadium boundary distance: The SportsRush brings you the ground dimensions of the VCA Stadium in Nagpur.

Nagpur’s VCA Stadium is set to host the 2nd T20I of the 3-match T20I series between India and Australia. Nagpur is hosting a T20I match after a span of 3 years, and there is a buzz amongst fans for the same. A full crowd is expected at the venue for the match.

The first T20I was a run-scoring affair, and this match can be just opposite to the first T20I as there is a daylight difference between the pitches of Mohali and Nagpur. Australia won the first T20I match, and they will be looking to seal the series by winning this match.

The Indian team has been struggling to bowl well at the death, and Jasprit Bumrah’s arrival can solve that issue for the side. Hardik Pandya has been great for the side, and he will again play an important part.

Nagpur Cricket Stadium boundary distance

The VCA Stadium in Nagpur is one of the biggest stadiums in the world in terms of playing area. There are no particular set dimensions for cricket stadiums around the world, but Nagpur’s boundaries are quite big as compared to other venues around the world. The tough pitch combined with the bigger boundaries makes the job very tough for the batters.

The straight boundary at this ground is around 80 metres, whereas the square boundaries are around 85 metres. So, it is clear that it won’t be easy for the batters to hit boundaries at this very stadium. The bigger ground dimensions will give the bowlers a cushion and especially the spinners can toss up the ball to force batters to attack them.

The last T20I at this ground was played between India and Bangladesh in 2019, where Deepak Chahar took a brilliant hat-trick and scalped 6 wickets by conceding just 7 runs. Again, the bowlers will be lethal considering the bigger boundaries at this very ground.