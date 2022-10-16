“Nam yaad rakhna”: Sachin Tendulkar applauds Namibia for defeating Sri Lanka in T20 World Cup 2022

Former Indian batter Sachin Tendulkar has applauded the efforts of Nambia in the first T20 World Cup 2022 match against Sri Lanka.

ICC T20 World Cup 2022 started with a big upset, where Nambia defeated Sri Lanka by 55 runs at the Simmonds Stadium in Geelong. Everyone predicted an easy win for the Sri Lankan side, but cricket is a game of uncertainties.

Sri Lanka won the toss and asked Namibia to bat first. Namibia had a terrible start, and they were 76-4 at the end of 12 overs. Jan Frylink played a brilliant knock of 44 runs in just 28 balls, and he got brilliant support from JJ Smit from the other hand. Pramod Madushan took a couple of wickets for Sri Lanka.

In return, the bowlers of Namibia were on fire from the very first over. They never allowed the Sri Lankan batters to settle down, and Sri Lanka got all out for just 108 runs. David Wiese, Bernard Scholtz and Ben Shikongo all took a couple of wickets each.

Sachin Tendulkar applauds Namibia for defeating Sri Lanka

Former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has applauded the efforts of Namibia for their victory over Sri Lanka in the first match of the T20 World Cup. Tendulkar said in Hindi that “Nam yaad rakhna“, which means that “Remember the name.”

“Namibia has told the cricketing world today… “Nam” yaad rakhna!,” Sachin Tendulkar tweeted.

With this win, Namibia have increased their chances of qualifying for the next stage of the tournament. The next games of Namibia are against UAE and Netherlands, and they are expected to win at least one of their remaining two games. This is Namibia’s 2nd T20 World Cup in a row, and the rise of Nambia’s cricket has been immense.

Former South African all-rounder Albie Morkel and Pierre de Bruyn have done an applaudable job in the last few years, and if the team can qualify for the Super-12 stage, it will be a great achievement for the side.