Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2022 match pitch report: Simonds Stadium Geelong pitch report NAM vs UAE group stage match

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2022 match pitch report: Namibia eye on yet another ‘Super 12’ entry in the T20 World Cup.

Namibia and UAE will take on each other during the 10th match of the ongoing group stage of T20 World Cup 2022, at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong on Thursday.

Having lost their second match of the tournament against Netherland after a comprehensive victory during the World Cup opener against Asian champions Sri Lanka, Namibia will eye on their second consecutive World Cup ‘Super 12’ berth, with a win against a relatively easier opponent in UAE.

Currently placed at the second spot with the best Net Run Rate (NRR) in the group, a win will most likely take them through to the next stage.

UAE, on the other hand, are unofficially out of this year’s World Cup after suffering two straight losses against Netherlands and then Sri Lanka.

Eyes, however, will yet again be on their leg-spinner Karthik Meiyappan, who scalped the first hat-trick of the ongoing World Cup against Sri Lanka on Tuesday.

Namibia vs United Arab Emirates T20 World Cup 2022 match pitch report

While the initial two matches of the ongoing World Cup at the Simonds stadium pitch in Geelong proved to be a wonderful track for batting, the one adjacent to it, on which the next set to two matches were played on Tuesday, turned out to be a struggle for the batters.

Namibia’s Jan Frylinck, who returned with the ‘Player of the match’ award against Sri Lanka during the tournament opener largely for his innings worth 44 off mere 28 deliveries, struggled against Netherlands on the adjacent pitch at the same venue, heading back at the score of 43 off 48 deliveries under his belt.

“Yeah, the surface was tough. There was no grass on that wicket. That’s why the other night’s pitch played so nicely. This one was very two-paced. Some of the balls got stuck in the surface and some of them skidded through, which made it quite difficult,” remarked Frylinck.

Come Thursday, where the venue will host the final set of two matches of the 2022 World Cup, the groundsmen were seen heavily watering one of the pitch to be used during the Namibia versus UAE match.

Thus, one can yet again expect the batters to have their say, with the pacers likely to take advantage of the thatch of grass on the pitch with the new ball.