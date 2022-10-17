SL vs UAE pitch report tomorrow match: GMHBA Geelong Stadium pitch report ICC T20 World Cup 2022 match

SL vs UAE pitch report tomorrow match: The Asian champions suffered a shocking defeat against Namibia in the World Cup opener.

One of the outright favourites to make it through to the ‘Super 12’ stage of the ongoing ICC men’s T20 World Cup 2022, the present Asian champions Sri Lanka were humbled by Namibia in the tournament opener on Sunday, at the Simonds Stadium, in Geelong.

The young, high-in spirit Sri Lankan batting line-up failed to chase down the target of 164, as they eventually fell short by as many as 55 runs, to make way for an upset.

As for the UAE, they too lost the low-scoring ‘Group A’ match of the qualifying stage for the ‘Super 12’ against Netherlands by 3 wickets, at the same venue.

ALSO READ: SL vs UAE T20 head to head record

Both Sri Lanka and UAE will now face each other to keep their World Cup hopes alive on Tuesday, during the second ‘Group A’ match, at the Simonds Stadium in Geelong, yet again.

Team losing the contest tomorrow will become the first to be knocked out of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022.

SL vs UAE pitch report tomorrow match

Set to host only its fourth T20I tomorrow, the Simonds Stadium in Geelong will host the two teams tomorrow yet again on its drop-in pitch.

The soil used for the pitch creation is from The Gabba in Brisbane, which means that while the pacers will enjoy decent bounce and carry off the surface, the batters will be able to trust and get on top of the bounce to play their shots.

Having said that, the pitch is likely to be two-paced yet again as the match progresses, as was the case during the two matches played at this venue yesterday.

Namibia’s Jan Frylinck, who won the ‘Player of the Match’ award for his allround effort with bat and ball, admitted the same about the Geelong stadium surface post receiving the award.

“It was a little bit two-paced, the good lengths were hard to get away. Other than that, it played rather true and you could just hit on the up. We just stuck to our plans (with the ball), tried to hit good lengths and let them make the mistakes,” remarked Frylinck.

Expect score in the vicinity of the 160-170-run mark to be worth defending on this surface.