Nathan Lyon wife: Is Nathan Lyon Married? Nathan Lyon family details

Sri Lanka are playing Australia in the 1st test of the two-match test series at the Galle International Stadium in Galle. The hosts opted to bat first, but the Australian bowlers were able to put brakes on their innings. The spin duo of Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Swepson weaved their magic with the ball.

Nathan Lyon, who was the best spinner of the Australian team on the 2016 tour is leading the spin attack of the side this year. Lyon is the most successful Australian off-spinner in the test format of the game. He made his test debut in 2011 against Sri Lanka at the very same Galle Stadium.

Lyon has also played 29 ODIs and 2 T20Is for the Australian side, and he was a part of the 2019 World Cup as well, but he is considered a test specialist only by the selectors.

Famously known as the GOAT, Nathan Lyon was married to Mellisa Warring, but their decade-long relationship ended in 2017. In 2017, it was revealed that Nathan Lyon was dating Emma McCarthy, who is a real state agent. The photos of Nathan Lyon and Emma McCarthy kissing were surfaced online.

Mellisa Warring got separated from Nathan Lyon after realizing that he was cheating on her. She also wrote a blog later on describing her heartbreak with Lyon.

Both of them have two daughters together, Harper Lyon and Milla Ellen. Both Lyon’s daughters live with their mother, and they shared a heartfelt video for Lyon when he played his 100th test. They were not present at the venue though.

Nathan Lyon was born to Steven Lyon (Father) and Bronwyn Lyon (Mother), and he has one sibling brother in Brendan Lyon. Lyon was born on 20 November 1987 in New South Wales.