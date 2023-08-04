3 Years After Divorcing First Wife, Nathan Lyon Bought $3.8 Million Home With Partner Emma McCarthy

Australia spinner Nathan Lyon got separated from his first wife Melissa Waring in 2017. Just three years after his divorce, he bought a house worth $3.8 million with his then-partner (current wife) Emma McCarthy. The house is located at Tennyson Point, which is a riverside suburb near Sydney. Readers must note that Lyon hails from New South Wales.

Advertisement

Furthermore, Lyon is not the only Australian cricketer to have actively invested in properties. His teammates such as Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Steve Smith, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, etc. all own luxurious apartments around the country. Unlike some of the above mentioned names, Lyon didn’t buy a home post securing a hefty Indian Premier League contract.

Before moving to his current house, Lyon lived at two different homes with his first wife – first at Oyster Bay and then at Port Hacking. At a loss of $200,000, the Port Hocking house was sold at a price of $3,615,000 in 2020 itself. However, Lyon’s house at Tennyson Point is said to be the best of the lot.

Advertisement

Nathan Lyon Bought $3.8 Million Home With Partner Emma McCarthy

For those who don’t know, Emma McCarthy is a Perth-based real estate agent. Their house is spread over 400 square-meter. There are five bedrooms, five bathrooms and three car spaces.

Davina Constructions, one of the most famous construction and designing companies in Australia, has worked on designing Nathan and Emma’s villa. Needless to say that the home is filled with all modern amenities.

Why Did Nathan Lyon and Melissa Waring Separate In 2017?

Lyon and Waring ended their decade-long relationship in 2017 after it was revealed that Lyon was cheating on her. It is to be noted that a photo of Lyon kissing McCarthy in a car had surfaced online ahead of the third Ashes 2017 Test. It was later brought to light that Lyon was in a serious relationship with McCarthy.

Lyon and Warring have two daughters together, Harper Lyon and Milla Ellen. The custody of both the children is with Melissa, who lives in Canberra nowadays. Warring also wrote described her heartbreak in a blog later.

“I didn’t ask for this, this wasn’t the way my life was supposed to be. He was my forever, he was my whole world,” Waring wrote once.

Advertisement

Nathan Lyon Married Emma McCarthy In 2022

Nathan and Emma got married each other in a private ceremony last year. They announced the news to the world by sharing their adorable pictures on social media platform Instagram. Lyon was wearing a black tuxedo, whereas McCarthy donned a beaded white gown.

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CgY79LQOAmj/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Post speculations being rife of their engagement in 2021 on the back of McCarthy wearing a diamond ring, the wedding took place in the presence of Lyon’s family and close friends the following year. They received a lot of heartening wishes from current and former Australian cricketers.