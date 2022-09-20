National Stadium Karachi T20 records: National Stadium Karachi records and highest innings total T20

National Stadium Karachi T20 records: National Stadium, Karachi, will be hosting a T20I after nine months.

The first T20I of England’s tour of Pakistan 2022 will be played in Karachi tonight. England’s first-ever match in Pakistan in 17 years will kick-start the first-ever seven-match bilateral T20I series between Test Playing Nations.

With both Pakistan and England slated to announce their Playing XIs at the toss itself, fans can expect multiple key players sitting out on Tuesday because of injury and workload-related concerns.

In what is going to be England’s first-ever Karachi T20I, Pakistan have been part of all the seven T20Is played at this venue. An impeccable record at the National Stadium has resulted in an unbeaten 7-0 record for them.

Two greats of the modern game. Predictions for our 7-match IT20 series? 🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/e68CAM4crv — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 20, 2022

National Stadium Karachi T20 records

In what isn’t a surprise by any means, Four out of the Top Five Highest run-scorers in Karachi T20Is are Pakistani cricketers. With the best two batters in this format at this venue set to represent the hosts, they will doubtlessly start with an advantage.

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR Babar Azam (PAK) 6 251 97* 50.2 145.08 Mohammad Rizwan (PAK) 3 203 87 67.66 159.84 Hussain Talat (PAK) 3 135 63 67.5 127.35 Fakhar Zaman (PAK) 6 117 40 19.5 167.14 Brandon King (WI) 3 111 67 37 168.18

Highest T20I wicket-takers at the National Stadium also comprise of four Pakistani cricketers. It is noteworthy that the Top Three are part of the current Pakistan squad for this series and ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

Bowlers Matches Wickets Average Economy SR Mohammad Wasim (PAK) 3 8 15.37 10.25 9 Shadab Khan (PAK) 6 8 17.25 6 17.2 Mohammad Nawaz (PAK) 6 7 22.85 6.95 19.7 Odean Smith (WI) 5 6 32 11.29 17 Mohammad Amir (PAK) 2 5 5 4.16 7.2

Highest T20 innings totals at National Stadium, Karachi

Score Overs Team Opposition Year 208/3 18.5 Pakistan West Indies 2021 207/3 20 West Indies Pakistan 2021 205/3 20 Pakistan West Indies 2018 203/5 20 Pakistan Bangladesh 2008 203/5 20 Pakistan West Indies 2018

Highest T20I innings total at the National Stadium is also the highest successful run-chase here in this format. With 200+ innings total registered in six out of 14 T20I innings at this venue, it is safe to say that this is a high-scoring venue.

As far as T20s are concerned, Multan Sultans hold the record of sealing the highest successful run-chase at this venue. It was during Pakistan Super League 2022 Match 3 that Sultans had chased a 207-run target against Lahore Qalandars.

Highest T20 innings total at the National Stadium belongs to Islamabad United for scoring 238/3 in 20 overs in a winning cause against Qalandars three years ago.