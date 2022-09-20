National Stadium Karachi T20 average score: Highest successful run chase in Karachi T20Is

National Stadium Karachi T20 average score: The Karachi stadium last hosted a T20 international in December 2021.

In what will be a historic first, Pakistan and England are set to become the only ICC Full Member nations to play a seven-match T20I series, with the first encounter to commence today, at the National Stadium in Karachi.

As a precursor to the imminent T20 World Cup in Australia, the series deserves the hype, given that an England Cricket team has arrived at Pakistan shores to play a limited Overs series, after as many as 17 years.

Having said that, England will contest the series with half their full strength, as a host of their top stars in the format have either been rested, or are recovering from the injuries with the World Cup not even a month away.

While their designated skipper Jos Buttler is likely to miss the initial few matches of the series due to his calf-injury, the likes of Ben Stokes, Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, and Jonny Bairstow (ruled out of the World Cup as well), will also not be seen in action.

As for Pakistan, it is time for their middle-order to step-up amidst harsh criticisms that have come their way since the Asia Cup 2022. Eyes will also be gazed on skipper Babar Azam and and his opening batting partner Mohammad Rizwan, who have also had their share of criticisms, pertaining their respective strike rates in the format.

National Stadium Karachi T20 average score

The National Stadium in Karachi has hosted a total of seven T20Is till date, with Pakistan and West Indies featuring in six of those from 2018-2021.

Overall, the venue has hosted 187 T20s from 2006-2022, which included three no-results and four tied encounters.

The average score across these T20 matches at the National Stadium is 158.2 runs, with 45 teams having taken part in them thus far.

Highest successful run chase in Karachi T20Is

The highest successful T20I run-chase at this venue was accomplished during the last match played here between Pakistan and West Indies in December 2021.

After West Indies posted a massive total of 207/3 in their 20 Overs, Pakistan, courtesy of their present opening batting pair of Babar Azam (79 off 53) and Mohammad Rizwan (87 off 45), chased the total down by 7 wickets in hand, and seven deliveries to spare.