Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK: When and where to watch NED vs NZ The Hague T20I?

Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the first NED vs NZ T20I.

The first T20I of New Zealand’s tour of Netherlands will be played in The Hague tomorrow. New Zealand, whose last destination on the ongoing European tour is Netherlands, have reached here after playing in England, Ireland and Scotland.

Having arrived in Netherlands for the first time, New Zealand’s visit to this country has been delayed by a couple of years. Readers must note that New Zealand were scheduled to play a T20I in Rotterdam in 2020 but the same got cancelled due to COVID-19.

A rare T20I in New Zealand between these two teams had to be abandoned without a ball being bowled earlier this year. As a result, Netherlands and New Zealand will be playing only their second T20I against each other on Thursday.

It was during the ICC World Twenty20 2014 in Chattogram when the first-ever Netherlands-New Zealand T20I was played with New Zealand sealing a 152-run target in 19 overs.

Netherlands vs New Zealand 1st T20I Live Telecast Channel in India and UK

An unwelcome practice of international cricket in West Indies, New Zealand, Bangladesh and some other nations not being available for television audiences in India will continue during New Zealand’s tour of Netherlands 2022 as no channel has acquired the broadcasting rights for this series either.

However, streaming platform Fan Code will be streaming the same at a nominal price. Indian fans, who wish to buy a pass for the whole tour (two T20Is), will have to pay a 62% discounted price of INR 19 on the website or mobile application of FanCode.

In the absence of an official confirmation with respect to the host broadcaster, exact name of channel for fans in Netherlands and UK will be shared in due course of time. Fans following their team back home in New Zealand have the option watching these matches on Spark Sport. Readers must note that this match will be played on August 5 in New Zealand due to the time difference.

Date – 04/08/2022 (Thursday).

Match start Time – 05:00 PM (local) and 08:30 PM (India).

TV Channel – Not available (India) and Spark Sport (New Zealand).

Online platform – FanCode (India).