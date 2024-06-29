Max Verstappen and Helmut Marko In An Unexpected Dispute Amid Horner-Jos Drama

With the 2024 Euros underway, F1 drivers and bosses are as immersed in soccer action as they are in their own sport. Max Verstappen for one, had a special game to look forward to last week. Verstappen’s home country Netherlands took on Austria, Red Bull’s home country and the Dutch driver’s pre-match prediction warranted a cheeky dig at his soccer brains from Helmut Marko. This comes at the same time as an ongoing feud between Team Principal Christian Horner and Max’s father Jos.

Verstappen predicted a victory for the Netherlands who were favorites heading into the fixture. However, the spirited Austrians shocked the world, by winning 3-2. The Dutch came back from behind twice to level the game, but Austria got the last laugh. It put them top of their group, ahead of France, followed by the Netherlands.

Ahead of the Austrian GP, Verstappen revealed his interaction with Marko ahead of the Euros clash. The 81-year-old told Verstappen, “It turns out that you are not a football expert, so you concentrate on F1.”

Marko would be jubilant with country Austria’s performance at the Euros so far. France and Netherlands – traditional heavyweights – were part of their group, but still, they progressed to the Round of 16 by topping their group.

Netherlands (and Verstappen meanwhile) would be unconvinced because they only progress to the knockout stages courtesy of being one of the best third-placed teams in the group.

Not Max Verstappen’s first Euros blunder

Earlier in the Euros, the Netherlands played France in a high-voltage fixture which many thought would be one of the games of the tournament. Ahead of the Spanish GP, Verstappen predicted a 2-1 victory for the Dutch during a conversation with Frenchman Pierre Gasly who saw Les Bleus winning by the same scoreline.

Both were wrong. It turned out to be a dull affair; a 0-0 draw spilling milk over what was expected to be an exciting soccer match.

Austria takes on Turkey on Tuesday in the Round of 16 clash and on the same day, Netherlands play Romania. Both teams are the favorites heading into their respective fixtures, but Verstappen’s predictions are almost certain to not be accurate.