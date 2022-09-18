New Indian cricket jersey: Indian cricket team new jersey price before T20 World Cup 2022

New Indian cricket jersey: The BCCI has revealed a new jersey for the Indian Cricket team for their upcoming international assignments.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) unveiled the new jersey for both its men’s and women’s limited Overs teams on Sunday. The men’s team will don the brand new jersey right away during the upcoming three international assignments – T20I home series versus Australia, limited Overs series versus South Africa, and the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia.

“To every cricket fan out there, this one’s for you. Presenting the all new T20 Jersey – One Blue Jersey,” the BCCI tweeted.

Presented by the ‘MPL Sports’, BCCI’s official kit sponsor since the year 2020, the latest one is the team’s third jersey under their sponsorship.

The latest jersey is a Light-Blue T-Shirt, with Dark Blue sleeves providing a perfect contrast, to make it much more presentable and attractive, than the entire Dark Blue one donned by the players during the Asia Cup 2022.

Moreover, unlike the dark blue trousers earlier, this one is an all light blue in accordance to the front of the t-shirt.

Good news for the Indian Cricket team fans is that the new T20 jersey is available in all the sizes from small to triple XL. Also, there are different variations of the brand new jersey from fan edition to player edition, and also the customized edition where one can have one’s name written on its back side. Also, there are separate jerseys for women and kids as well.

Below are the price categories for each of the mentioned MPL new T20 jersey of team India:

Fan Edition – Men – INR 1,999

INR 1,999 Player Edition – Men – INR 3,999

INR 3,999 Player Edition – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – INR 4,299

INR 4,299 Player Edition – Men (Customised) – INR 4,499

INR 4,499 Player Edition – For Kids – INR 2,999

Fan Edition – For Kids – INR 1,999

INR 1,999 Fan Edition – Virat Kohli – INR 2,299

INR 2,299 Fan Edition – Women – INR 1,999

Fan Edition – Kids – INR 1,999

Player Edition – Women – INR 3,999

Player Edition – Kids – INR 3,999.

One can purchase the aforementioned jerseys by clicking here, and going to the required category section, under the ‘New Arrival’ drop-down menu.