New teams in IPL 2022: IPL 2022 new teams list of players

New teams in IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans are the two new teams of the Indian Premier League 2022.

The 2022 edition of the Indian Premier League is set to be a grand one. With the arrival of two new teams, it will be a longer season than before. A total of 70 league games will be played this season. There will be two groups of five teams each.

The groups are also announced by the BCCI, and it is based on the number of championships won and finals played by the side. Mumbai, Kolkata, Rajasthan, Lucknow, and Delhi are in Group A, whereas Chennai, Hyderabad, Bangalore, Punjab, and Gujarat are in Group B.

A team will play its group members and one of the teams from another group twice, whereas they will play one game each against other four teams. So, a team will play 14 leagues games before the playoffs. The top-4 team overall will qualify for the playoffs.

New teams in IPL 2022

Ahead of the IPL 2022, BCCI organized an event where ownership of two franchises were sold. There was interest from all around the globe, but RPSG Group and CVC Capitals got successful in getting the deals.

The RPSG group and CVC Capitals were the successful bidders in the BCCI event. RPSG group were the highest bidders with INR 7090 Cr, whereas CVC Capitals were the second highest with INR 5625 Cr. Lucknow will be the base city of the RPSG Group, whereas Ahmedabad will be of CVC Capitals.

Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 squad: KL Rahul, Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Deepak Hooda, Manish Pandey, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajput, K Gowtham, Dushmanta Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, Kyle Mayers.

Gujarat Titans IPL 2022 squad: Hardik Pandya (c), Rashid Khan, Shubman Gill, Mohammed Shami, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Lockie Ferguson, Abhinav Sadarangani, Rahul Tewatia, Noor Ahmed, Sai Kishore, Vijay Shankar, Jayant Yadav, Dominic Drakes, Darshan Nalkande, Yash Dayal, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Wriddhiman Saha, Matthew Wade, Varun Aaron, B Sai Sudharshan.