LSG IPL jersey: KL Rahul in Lucknow Super Giants jersey Tata IPL 2022

Lucknow Super Giants, one of the two new Indian Premier League teams, are in likeliness of revealing their first-ever IPL jersey by tonight. Super Giants will follow a majority of franchises who have already shared their respective jerseys for the 15th season of the IPL.

Mentored by former India batter Gautam Gambhir, Super Giants were the only team to splurge all of the allowed INR 90 crore during the mega auction held in Bengaluru last month.

LSG going all out to buy players of their choice can be judged from the fact that they bought the least number of players (21) despite spending the most before IPL 2022.

Gujarat Titans, the other new team this season, had unveiled their jersey a week ago. With fans eagerly waiting for Lucknow to do the same, it seems that they will be putting and end to fans’ wait today.

It was this afternoon that Lucknow took to their social media platforms to hint at revealing their jerseys today. While one awaits for the same, it is worth mentioning that Lucknow have already revealed their training kits. Captain Lokesh Rahul and all-rounder Krunal Pandya have been uploading photos in their LSG training kit of late.

Lucknow Super Giants player list with price

KL Rahul (INR 17 crore), Marcus Stoinis (INR 9.2 crore), Ravi Bishnoi (INR 4 crore), Manish Pandey (INR 4.6 crore), Mark Wood (INR 7.5 crore), Quinton de Kock (INR 6.75 crore), Jason Holder (INR 8.75 crore), Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 crore), Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 crore), Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 lakh), Avesh Khan (INR 10 crore), Krishnappa Gowtham (INR 90 lakh), Dushmantha Chameera (INR 2 crore), Shahbaz Nadeem (INR 50 lakh), Manan Vohra (INR 20 lakh), Mohsin Khan (INR 20 lakh), Ayush Badoni (INR 20 lakh), Kyle Mayers (INR 50 lakh), Karan Sharma (INR 20 lakh), Evin Lewis (INR 2 crore), Mayank Yadav (INR 20 lakh).