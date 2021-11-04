New Zealand Test squad for India tour: Why is Trent Boult not part of New Zealand’s Test team for tour of India?

New Zealand Test squad: New Zealand have announced a strong 15-member Test squad for their upcoming tour of India.

New Zealand have announced a 15-member strong Test squad for their upcoming tour of India which comprises of three T20Is and two Tests. It is worth mentioning that the two Tests will be played in Kanpur and Mumbai.

New Zealand, who had last played Test cricket during the ICC World Test Championship final in Southampton, have made a total of four changes to their victorious squad.

While wicket-keeper batter BJ Watling has retired from international cricket, fast bowler Matt Henry seems to have been dropped. All-rounder Colin de Grandhomme and fast bowler Trent Boult haven’t made to the squad after making themselves unavailable for the tour.

“Trent has already spent the best part of 60 days in hard managed isolation this year, while Colin had been on the road since May until recently returning home from Pakistan.

“From talking to both players it was clear the best option for them was to be left out of this Test tour and for them to instead focus on being ready for the New Zealand home summer,” New Zealand head coach Gary Stead said in a statement.

New Zealand Test squad for India tour

Talking about the players who have been included for the aforementioned players, batter Glenn Phillips, all-rounder Mitchell Santner and spinner Will Somerville have earned Test comebacks. Rachin Ravindra, who had traveled with the squad to England earlier this year but is yet to make his debut, will now travel to India in the hope of making a debut in sub-continent conditions.

Tim Southee and Kyle Jamieson share their excitement for @AjazP, @wersomerville, Rachin Ravindra and @glenndominic159 after the naming of the Test squad to take on India staring later this month. Full Squad | https://t.co/R4PIYBbIqt #INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/1aG8686QVj — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) November 4, 2021

New Zealand Test team – Kane Williamson (c), Tom Blundell (wk), Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Ajaz Patel, Glenn Phillips, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Will Somerville, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Will Young, Neil Wagner.