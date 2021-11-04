Cricket

New Zealand Test squad for India tour: Why is Trent Boult not part of New Zealand’s Test team for tour of India?

New Zealand Test squad for India tour: Why is Trent Boult not part of New Zealand's Test team for tour of India?
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
"Draymond Green says nig**, why can't I?": Robert Sarver under heavy fire as Suns owner's racism gets exposed by in-depth ESPN article
No Newer Articles
Cricket Latest News
New Zealand Test squad for India tour: Why is Trent Boult not part of New Zealand's Test team for tour of India?
New Zealand Test squad for India tour: Why is Trent Boult not part of New Zealand’s Test team for tour of India?

New Zealand Test squad: New Zealand have announced a strong 15-member Test squad for their…