New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction: Who is the favourite to win ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final?

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction: Both teams have lost just a single game in the tournament so far and looking in great touch.

The Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will take on each other to lift the trophy of ICC T20 World Cup 2021. Both teams are looking for their first-ever T20 World Cup title. They met each other in the 2015 WC final, where Australia defeated New Zealand to grab the gold.

Match Details:- Date: 14 November 2021; Time: 7.30 PM IST; Live on Star Sports Network & Hotstar

New Zealand vs Australia Match Prediction & Preview: ICC T20 World Cup 2021 Final

Pitch Report

A total of 13 games have been played in Dubai in this T20 World Cup. 12 teams have won while chasing, whereas only one team has successfully defended the total here. The average 1st innings score has been just 127 runs. It is clear that the chasing team will have an advantage in this game.

Head to Head record

In T20Is, both teams have faced each other 14 times in total. Australia won nine of them, whereas the Kiwis won just five. If we talk about T20 World Cup, the Kiwis have defeated Australia in the only game they have played.

New Zealand’s performance and team news

New Zealand have won five of their six games in the tournament so far. They lost their first game against Pakistan, and then they managed to win all of their games. Daryl Mitchell has been their best batsman with 197 runs in the tournament, whereas Guptill is the 2nd best with 180 runs.

In terms of bowling, Trent Boult has scalped 11 wickets for the team, whereas, Sodhi & Southee have scalped 9 & 8 wickets, respectively. The Kiwis have performed as a unit, and players like Neesham and Phillips have also chipped in for them. New Zealand have been the best fielding side of the tournament so far.

Devon Conway will miss this game due to a broken hand. Tim Seifert is expected to replace him in the team as a wicket-keeper.

Probable XI: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson, Tim Seifert, Glenn Phillips, Jimmy Neesham, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Adam Milne, Ish Sodhi.

Australia’s performance and team news

Australia have also won five of their six games in the tournament so far. England defeated them brutally, but they have managed to win the rest of their games. David Warner has been their best batsman with 236 runs in the tournament, whereas the rest of the batsmen have not been great.

In terms of bowling, Adam Zampa has scalped 12 wickets for the team, whereas, Starc & Hazlewood have scalped 9 & 8 wickets, respectively. The Aussies have bowled well, but they have clearly struggled in the batting department. They are over-reliant on David Warner at the top, whereas they also didn’t field well in the last game.

They will go unchanged in this game as well.

Probable XI: Aaron Finch, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Steven Smith, Glenn Maxwell, Marcus Stoinis, Matthew Wade, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood.

Match Prediction

It is clear that the chasing team will definitely go as the favourites in this game. However, in terms of balance, New Zealand has an edge.