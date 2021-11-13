“They’re so disciplined in all three facets of their game”: Aaron Finch praises New Zealand ahead of ICC T20 World Cup 2021 final

Aussie captain Aaron Finch has praised New Zealand in the press ahead of the much-awaited ICC T20 World Cup final.

The Trans-Tasman rivals Australia and New Zealand will take on each other in the finals of the T20 World Cup 2021. This is going to be the first T20 World Cup for any team. Australia have already won five 50-overs world-cup, whereas New Zealand have won none. In the 2015 WC Final, Australia easily defeated New Zealand to grab the gold.

However, with time, New Zealand cricket has grown heaps and bounds, and they also won the WTC. In this tournament, both Australia and New Zealand have lost one game each so far. Earlier this year, both teams met in a T20I series, where New Zealand won it by 3-2.

In T20Is, both teams have faced each other 14 times in total. Australia won nine of them, whereas the Kiwis won just five. If we talk about T20 World Cup, the Kiwis have defeated Australia in the only game they have played.

Aaron Finch press-conference ahead of T20 World Cup Final

Ahead of the big final, Aussie captain Aaron Finch addressed the press and had a lot of praise for the Blackcaps.

“Any time you play New Zealand you know how great a contest it’s going to be,” Finch said.

“They’re so disciplined in all three facets of their game.”

“Their fielding is outstanding and they are a team you have to be on for all 40 overs if you’re going to get over the line.”

“They are really well led by Kane (Williamson) and regardless of how they’re going they seem to hang around for long enough in any kind of contest and wear you down.”

“They fight and scrap in every situation and they’re a great side.”



Devon Conway batted well against Australia earlier this year, but he won’t be available for this game. Finch still insisted that Australia needs to be at their best to beat the Kiwis.

“Conway has been such a consistent player for them,” he said.

“He plays spin really well through those middle overs so that will be a big loss.”

“But they have a really good squad and whoever they bring in for that role will still be a really big challenge.”

New Zealand and Australia will battle out at the Dubai International Stadium on 14 November 2021 to claim the title.