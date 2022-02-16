New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand: When and where to watch NZ vs SA Christchurch Test?

New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel: The SportsRush presents before you the timing and live streaming details of the 1st NZ vs SA Test.

The first Test match of the ongoing South Africa’s tour of New Zealand 2022 will be played at the Hagley Oval from tomorrow. It will be for the first time in the last five years that these two nations will lock horns against each other in cricket’s ancestral format.

Not many would believe but ICC World Test Champions New Zealand have an astonishingly poor head-to-head record against South Africa. New Zealand, who are a force to reckon with in modern-day international cricket, have won a Test series against the Proteas (in 16 attempts). Furthermore, their last Test victory against South Africa had come way back in 2004 (only Test win vs South Africa at home).

New Zealand, who would’ve considered this to be their best chance of registering a historic series victory against South Africa, will have to play incredible well to do it without captain Kane Williamson and fast bowler Trent Boult.

While the absence of two star players will somewhat neutralize the home advantage, the hosts can still be confident knowing that only four members of the current South African squad have played Test cricket in New Zealand in the past.

New Zealand vs South Africa 1st Test Live Telecast Channel in India and New Zealand

Continuing with a latest trend, international cricket in New Zealand will once again not be available for television viewing in India. Hence, Indian fans will have to do with a streaming platform to follow South Africa’s tour of New Zealand 2022. The prospect isn’t really a bad one especially after considering how streaming platforms are striving towards dominating the broadcasting space in the near future.

Global streaming giant Amazon Prime Video have acquired exclusive streaming rights of New Zealand Cricket for the Indian audience. It is worth mentioning that it will be for the third occasion that Prime Video will be streaming live international cricket. Readers must note that the ongoing India Women’s tour of New Zealand is also being live streamed on Prime Video.

As far as the local fans in New Zealand are concerned, they will be able to watch this series on their televisions by tuning in to tried and tested Spark Sport. South African fans, on the other hand, will have to follow this series on Super Sport.

Test cricket returns tomorrow in Christchurch! Get for the challenge of South Africa with @dazmitchell47 and bowling coach @shanejurgo. Follow play LIVE with @sparknzsport in Aotearoa, @SuperSportTV in South Africa and @PrimeVideoIN in India. #NZvSA pic.twitter.com/sBiAhrGiJv — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) February 15, 2022

Date – 17/02/2022 (Thursday) – 21/02/2022 (Monday).

Match start Time – 00:00 AM (South Africa), 03:30 AM (India) and 11:00 AM (New Zealand).

TV Channel – Not available (India), Spark Sport (New Zealand) and SuperSport (South Africa).

Online platform – Amazon Prime Video (India).