Cricket

Newlands Cape Town ODI records: List of batting and bowling Cape Town cricket stadium records

Newlands Cape Town ODI records: List of batting and bowling Cape Town cricket stadium records
Dixit Bhargav

Previous Article
“When can we start calling Ja Morant the greatest player in Grizzlies history?!”: NBA Twitter lauds the 22-year-old for recording the most number of 35-point games in franchise history
Next Article
"I was terrified Michael Jordan would dunk on me": When a rookie Shaquille O'Neal faced the Bulls legend in back-to-back games 
Cricket Latest News
“When I first saw Sachin, he was 21, but looked about 10": Shane Warne recalled his first-ever encounter with Sachin Tendulkar
“When I first saw Sachin, he was 21, but looked about 10″: Shane Warne recalled his first ever encounter with Sachin Tendulkar

Shane Warne recalled his first-ever encounter with Sachin Tendulkar, he said that Sachin looked much…