Newlands Cape Town ODI records: List of batting and bowling Cape Town cricket stadium records

Newlands Cape Town ODI records: Newlands will host a dead-rubber ODI between South Africa and India tomorrow.

Unlike the three-match Test series between South Africa and India where Cape Town had hosted a series decider, the venue will now host a dead-rubber ODI not part of the ongoing ICC Men’s World Cup Super League.

South Africa, who have convincingly won the first two ODIs in Paarl, have a golden opportunity of whitewashing a run-of-the-mill Indian side in a bilateral ODI series.

My heart is full, I am super proud. #SAvIND celebrate your team! #proteas — Graeme Smith (@GraemeSmith49) January 21, 2022

Newlands, which had last hosted an ODI in December 2020, will be hosting one after 13 months on Sunday. Having won 31 and lost just six ODIs, it is noteworthy that South Africa have a phenomenal ODI record at this venue.

India, on the other hand, have won three and lost two out of their five ODIs at Newlands. Played four years ago, India’s last ODI here had witnessed them registering a magnificent 124-run victory on the back of the then captain Virat Kohli’s 34th ODI century.

Newlands Cape Town ODI records

Other than veteran South Africa batter Faf du Plessis (ninth) and wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock (10th), no other active player in among the Top 10 run-scorers in Cape Town ODIs. Below is a list of highest run-scorers among active players:

Batter Matches Runs Highest Average SR 100 50 Faf du Plessis (SA) 6 330 185 66 94.01 1 2 Quinton de Kock (SA) 7 186 107 40.85 98.62 1 2 Virat Kohli (IND) 2 188 160* 188 94 1 0 David Warner (AUS) 1 173 173 173 127.2 1 0 Rassie van der Dussen (SA) 3 116 50* 81.11 0 1

Apart from Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan (76) and Rohit Sharma (23) are the next two highest run-scorers in Cape Town among active players.

Much like the batters, there are only two active bowlers namely Kagiso Rabada (eighth) and Imran Tahir (10th) in the list of Top 10 highest wicket-takers in Newlands ODIs.

Batter Matches Wickets Average Economy SR 4 Kagiso Rabada (SA) 6 12 26.25 5.52 28.5 0 Imran Tahir (SA) 7 10 32.2 4.87 39.6 0 Wayne Parnell (SA) 4 9 22.88 5.77 23.7 1 Andile Phehlukwayo (SA) 5 6 37 5.55 40 0 Kuldeep Yadav (IND) 1 4 5.75 2.55 13.5 1

While India spinner Yuzvendra Chahal also has four ODI wickets to his name at Newlands, stand-in vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah has two wickets in his only Cape Town ODI.

As far as the highest innings totals in Cape Town ODIs are concerned, South Africa have been a consistent team in the list of Top Five ODI scores here.