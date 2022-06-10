“Next big thing in pakistan cricket will be Imam-ul-Haq”: Mohammad Amir picks Imam-ul-Haq as a player to watch out for in the future

Mohammad Amir picks Imam-ul-Haq: The former Pakistani fast bowler sees a lot of potential in a current opening batter.

During the second ODI of the ongoing West Indies’ tour of Pakistan in Multan, a 120-run second-wicket partnership between opening batter Imam-ul-Haq (72) and captain Babar Azam (77) remained the highlight of the Pakistani innings after the latter won the toss and chose to bat.

With opening batter Fakhar Zaman (17) getting out without a significant contribution for the second time in a row in the series, Haq and Azam batted together for 129 balls to lay a solid foundation for the others to follow.

While Haq hit six fours at a strike rate of 100, Azam hit five fours and a six at a strike rate of 82.79 at the Multan Cricket Stadium this evening.

However, unlike the first ODI at the same venue, Pakistan couldn’t post a substantial innings total primarily due to losing four wickets for 20 runs between overs 35-40. That being said, 275/8 in 50 overs should be enough for their bowlers to challenge West Indies tonight.

Mohammad Amir picks Imam-ul-Haq as a player to watch out for in the future

Former Pakistan speedster Mohammed Amir took to social media platform Twitter to appear particularly impressed with Haq. Claiming him to be the “next big thing” in Pakistan cricket, wished the left-handed batter well for the future.

next big thing in pakistan cricket will be @ImamUlHaq12 keep shining bro 😇 — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) June 10, 2022

Fourth-highest ODI run-scorer among opening batters in the last two years, Haq has scored 735 runs at an average and strike rate of 56.53 and 90.29 respectively including two centuries and seven half-centuries. Additionally, Haq is also among the highest ODI run-scorers for all batting positions in the last 2-3 years.

In what was his 13th ODI half-century, it has come in his 51st match propelling his average to 54.62 and also comprising of nine centuries.