Nitish Rana Wife Age: How Did Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah Meet?

A crucial part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) since IPL 2018, Southpaw batter Nitish Rana has been appointed as the interim captain of the franchise, with their designated skipper Shreyas Iyer out of action for the initial leg of the imminent 16th season of the league.

As far as his personal life is concerned, this Delhi batter who has also represented team India in three international matches, was married four years ago to an architect and award-winning interior designer Saachi Marwah.

Born in December 1991, Saachi Marwah is presently 31 years of age and a couple of years elder than Nitish. Hailing from the city of Delhi as well, Saachi comes from an artistic background who began her journey as an interior designer in the year 2015.

In the year 2016, she began her career as an intern at ‘Prem Nath and Associates’. The very year, in collaboration with her friend Navneet Kaur she started a designing company bearing the name, ‘Saachi and Navneet Design Studio’.

How Did Nitish Rana and Saachi Marwah Meet?

During an interaction with renowned comedian Kapil Sharma in his popular TV show – ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ a couple of years ago, Nitish Rana had revealed that he had dated Saachi for around three-and-a-half years before the two finally tied the knot on February 18, 2019.

He further revealed that since Saachi’s brother Paramveer and his brother were good friends who used to play Football together, Nitish too used to play along with them during the off-season.

It was during one of those off-season days that Nitish saw Saachi taking a walk near the ground, and that was the moment when he thought he might have found the one his heart might well desire. The two started texting each other from there on, and love for each other gradually blossomed.

When Nitish dedicated an IPL half-century to Saachi’s late father

During a Delhi Capitals’ match against KKR in IPL 2020, Nitish Rana, after scoring his second half-century of the season, had dedicated the knock to his late father-in-law Surinder Marwah.

It was only a day before this very match (on October 24) that Saachi’s father had passed away after battling with cancer, and it was only fitting that Nitish came up with that particular gesture, which would have made Saachi proud of him as well.