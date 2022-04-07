No ball rules and Beamer in Cricket: How many no balls are allowed in an over?

No ball rules and Beamer in Cricket: Delhi Capitals pacer Anrich Nortje was out of the bowling attack after bowling mere 2.2 Overs versus LSG.

During the 15th match of the ongoing 15th season of the Indian Premier League between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals at Dr DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai, DC pacer Anrich Nortje was disallowed from bowling any further in the match during his third Over of the innings.

It all happened during the 3rd delivery of the 16th Over being bowled by the South African pacer who is playing his first match of the season, after recovering from a serious hip injury.

Nortje bowled his second waist-height no ball to Deepak Hooda, to which the latter somehow played an aerial shot towards the cover region. Although Pritvi Shaw took a comfortable catch at that position, the batter was declared Not Out with the advantage of the Free Hit off the next delivery.

However, it was Kuldeep Yadav who bowled the next delivery, as Nortje was disallowed to bowl any further in the match as he had bowled a brutal waist-height no-ball to Quinton de Kock during the first delivery of his previous Over as well.

Anrich Nortje has been taken off after bowling two waist height no balls in his first game of IPL 2022.#LSGvsDC #IPL2022 pic.twitter.com/0wgYiwoOM7 — Wisden India (@WisdenIndia) April 7, 2022

No ball rules and Beamer in Cricket

As per the law (41.7) regarding waist-height no-ball or beamer in Cricket, the MCC had re-amended the same on April 1, 2019, which allowed the umpires to decide whether or not the deliveries are dangerous when bowlers bowled a full toss above the waist-height.

As per the Cricket rule, a bowler is taken off the bowling attack when he/she bowls two waist-height no-balls or beamers during his bowling quota/spell when the umpire considers it to be dangerous for the batter to face.

The amended law has left it to the standing umpire’s discretion to decide if the delivery counts as ‘dangerous’ or not.

While Nortje’s first beamer was bowled at 150 kmph, his second one too was bowled at a decent pace, after which the two umpires decided to disallow Nortje to bowl any further in the match.

What were the earlier waist-height no-ball laws?

As per the first edition of the 2017 Code, Law 41.7 (Bowling of dangerous and unfair non-pitching deliveries) deemed ball of any speed over waist height to be a No ball and dangerous, which resulted in the bowler being removed from the attack.

While even earlier, as per the 2000 code, slow deliveries were allowed to be up to shoulder height, with two warnings used to be given to the bowler. Only upon a third offence, was the bowler removed from the attack.