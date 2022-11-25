North Sydney Oval pitch report: Sydney Sixers vs Adelaide Strikers pitch report for WBBL 2022 final match

Two-time champion Sydney Sixers will take on the previous season runner-up Adelaide Strikers in the grand finale of the eighth season of Women’s Big Bash League, at the North Sydney Oval on Saturday.

On the back of spectacular innings from Deandra Dottin (39 off 21) and Bridget Patterson (45* off 26) in particular, and yet again a fine display of bowling from Megan Schutt (4-0-26-3) earlier, the Adelaide Strikers defeated the Brisbane Heat by 6 wickets in the ‘Challenger’, to sail through to their second consecutive finale appearance.

Having suffered an agonizing loss in the final of the previous BBL season against the Perth Scorchers, the Strikers will be desperate to “want that trophy pretty bad”, as exclaimed by their skipper Tahlia McGrath on the match eve.

Sydney Sixers, on the other hand, will make a record fifth BBL final appearance on Saturday, having last lifted the trophy (for the second time) in the 2017-18 season.

Eyes will be on the two stand-out performers in the season from either sides in Striker’s Megan Schutt, and Sixers’ Ashleigh Gardner. While Schutt (26 wickets) is the leading wicket-taker in the season, Gardner’s all-round show – 339 runs at a strike rate of 153.39 and 23 wickets at a strike rate of 14.0, has had all eyes gazed on her this year.

North Sydney Oval pitch report

A run-fest is likely on the cards, as the North Sydney Oval pitch will stay true to its bounce and will facilitate the batters to play their aggressive strokes.

The shorter boundaries and quick outfield will further act as an added advantage for the batters, as the final promises to be a high-scoring one.

The likes of Laura Wolvaardt, Deandra Dottin, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Ellyse Perry et al will have to make good use of their experience and potential to help their side post a massive total after batting first.

As for the conditions, there is no forecast of rain, with the temperature to linger around 23 degrees Celsius.