“Not Even The Great Sachin Tendulkar”: Vikrant Gupta Calls Rohit Sharma Mumbai Indians’ Biggest Asset

Senior journalist Vikrant Gupta, who currently works as the chief anchor at Sports Tak, passed a massive statement about Rohit Sharma in light of the Nagpur-born cricketer being replaced as Mumbai Indians‘ captain on Friday. Hardik Pandya‘s promotion had led to hue and cry across social media platforms. During his show at the time, Gupta had called Sharma MI’s biggest asset – even bigger than the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Tendulkar, who joined the franchise as an icon player during the inaugural season, was Mumbai’s highest run-scorer whilst leading them to the finals in 2010. In spite of playing only six seasons for them, Tendulkar has unsurprisingly been with them for the last decade in the capacity of an icon.

Sharma, on the other hand, was roped in by the franchise in 2011 and was handed over the reins as a captain midway through IPL 2013. Sharma, who played for Deccan Chargers between 2008-2010, took Indians to a maiden title victory the very same year. Having also led them to a Champions League Twenty20 title later in the year, Sharma eventually became the first captain to lift the IPL silverware five times.

While Tendulkar’s legendary status as an international cricketer can never be refuted, it is undeniable that Rohit has taken MI to unparalleled heights.

“Rohit Sharma ki identity saari umar Mumbai Indians rahegi. I think Mumbai Indians agar, bahut bade bade players wahan se khele, agar ek banda jisko woh, sirf ek Hall of Fame Mumbai Indians ko karna ho na, sirf ek, it will be Rohit Sharma, not even the great Sachin Tendulkar. Kyunki bhai Mumbai Indians ko Rohit ne paanch titles diye. 2013 tak woh IPL title nahi jeete the [Rohit Sharma’s identity will forever be Mumbai Indians. Although many big players have represented Mumbai Indians, I think if they have to name a single Hall of Fame, just one, it will be Rohit Sharma. Not even the great Sachin Tendulkar. This is because he won five titles for MI. MI hadn’t won any till 2013],” Gupta said on Sports Tak.

Sachin Tendulkar, who was the captain of the team in the biggest T20 league around the world 51 times, won 30 matches at a winning percentage of 58.82. Rohit Sharma, on the other hand, captained Mumbai across 158 IPL matches and won 87 of them with a win percentage of 55.06.