Salem Spartans will take on Ba11sy Trichy in the seventh league match of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023. The match will be played at the NPR College Ground. The caravan of the tournament has reached Dindigul after six straight matches in Coimbatore. Both sides lost their last match and they are in an urgent need of a win.

Advertisement

Batter Kaushik Gandhi is an important part of the Spartans’ batting lineup and will play a big role in this match. Pacer Sunny Sandhu has impressed with the ball and was important in the last season as well. This side lacks in star power but can stun any team on their day.

Trichy got bundled out for just 120 runs in the first match and they need a major improvement in their batting lineup. Opener Ganga Sridhar Raju batted well in the last match and the eyes will be on him yet again. International pacer T Natarajan is the main bowler of the side and he would be looking to turn the tables.

Advertisement

NPR College Ground Dindigul Pitch Report For TNPL 2023 Matches

Dindigul is set to host its’s first match of this year’s tournament. This is a venue where the spinners of the home side will love playing. It was evident in the last season and the same can be expected this time round as well. It is one of those grounds where spin has played a massive part.

A total of seven matches were played here last season and the average first innings score was 158 runs. Apart from a couple of high-scoring matches, the batters mostly faced difficulties while playing at this pitch. Five out of the seven matches were won by the chasing teams.

We can expect a fresh pitch in the first match which may favour the batters. It is an afternoon game and the spinners will definitely come into play as the match will progress. Despite a good chasing record here, batting first won’t be a bad idea considering the timing of the clash and the role of slower bowlers.