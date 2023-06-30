The caravan of Tamil Nadu Premier League 2023 has reached Tirunelveli after stopping at Coimbatore, Dindigul and Salem. Indian Cement Company Ground will now host the next seven games of the league. Qualifier 2 and Final of the tournament will also be played at this very venue.

Advertisement

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans and Salem Spartans will face each other in the first match of the day, whereas Nellai Royal Kings and Dindigul Dragons will face off in the night match tomorrow. Each and every game is really important in the race for playoffs from now on. Lyca Kovai Kings have already qualified and three spots are up for grabs.

The match between Kings and Dragons might well decide the second qualifying team as both of them have been excellent in the tournament so far. The loser of the match between the Tamizhans and Spartans will get knocked out.

Advertisement

Indian Cement Company Ground Tirunelveli Pitch Report For TNPL 2023 Matches

Tirunelveli is set to host its first match of this season and the track here is no different to the other venues of the tournament. This is another surface where the slower bowlers will have their say. In the initial matches, the batters can take use of a flat pitch but it will get slower as the tournament will progress.

A total of six matches were played here last season and five of them were won by the chasing teams. One game had ended in a tie. The average first innings score was 160 runs. We can expect something similar this season as well. The powerplay overs will be crucial for the batters and they would want to take full advantage right at the start of an innings.

In the middle overs, spinners are expected to play a big part. Hence, the batters mighl find it tough to score quick runs after the fielding restrictions are lifted. Outfield won’t be a concern for the batters and the comparatively smaller boundaries will help their cause as well. Looking at the records, captains are expected to bat second after winning the toss.