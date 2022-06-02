Ben Stokes Graham Thorpe: Why Ben Stokes wore Graham Thorpe name jersey during ENG vs NZ 1st test?

Ben Stokes Graham Thorpe: Ben Stokes came at the toss against New Zealand by wearing Graham Thorpe’s name at his back.

England are up against New Zealand in the first test of the three-match series at the Lord’s in London. The English team is starting their new era under the leadership of Ben Stokes and the coaching of Brendon McCullum.

New Zealand captain won the toss and opted to bat first at the bright and sunny morning in London. Trent Boult, who was a doubt for the game was in the playing eleven for the Blackcaps, whereas Ajaz Patela also got his opportunity. This is Ajaz’s first game after picking ten wickets in an innings against India last year.

England already announced their playing yesterday, and they will rely on the experienced duo of James Anderson and Stuart Broad to give them a brilliant start with the ball.

Ben Stokes Graham Thorpe

English captain Ben Stokes came out at the toss with Graham Thorpe’s 564 name on his back. Former English batter Graham Thorpe is seriously ill and Ben Stokes wore his name at the back to show his support for the same.

Ben Stokes has taken the England captain’s blazer off for his first toss. He’s wearing a playing shirt that pays tribute to former England batter and coach Graham Thorpe, who fell seriously unwell last month pic.twitter.com/csVUbn3JsD — Will Macpherson (@willis_macp) June 2, 2022

“Everybody’s aware that Graham Thorpe is unfortunately very unwell at the moment in hospital,” Ben Stokes said after losing the toss.

“I’ve spoken with his wife, Amanda, and she’s been very grateful for the respect and privacy that her family have received, and she hopes that does continue.”

“Me wearing this shirt on behalf of me and the team is our support to him, his wife, his kids and family during this tough time because we all love Thorpey and he means a hell of a lot to us.”‘

Graham Thorpe scored 6744 test runs for England at an average of 44.66, courtesy of 16 centuries and 39 half-centuries. He scored 21.937 FC runs and 10,871 List-A runs as well in his career.