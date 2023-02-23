NZ vs ENG 2nd Test pitch report: Basin Reserve Wellington pitch report tomorrow match

The 2nd Test of the 2-match series between New Zealand and England will be played at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. England won the last Test, and they would aim for a series win in this match. The track in Wellington has always assisted the pacers, and it will again be looked at with great interest.

New Zealand’s batting struggled in the last match, and they won’t find it easy in this match as well. The bowlers of the side will have to counter the aggressive approach of the English batting. Apart from Tim Southee, the rest of the bowlers were not at their best in the last match, and they will have to improve.

The ‘Bazball’ was in the full swing in the last match, and the English team will play this match with the very same approach. It is certain that the batters of the side will try to score runs quickly here as well, and the swing bowlers of the side will definitely love the conditions in Wellington.

NZ vs ENG 2nd Test pitch report

The Basin Reserve in Wellington is hosting a Test after over a couple of years, and this track has been great for the home side historically. This track is tailor-made for the pacers, and considering the quality of the bowling attack on both sides, the batters will have a tough time out there in the middle.

A green pitch is expected for the match, and it will seam & swing throughout. There is going to be a great bounce as well, and the batters won’t have an easy time out there in the middle. The new ball spells will be vital, and the batters will have to play carefully during that time.

The average 1st innings score here has been 307 runs, whereas the average 4th innings score has been just 138 runs. These stats suggest that batting first is a great option, but keeping the conditions in mind, the pitch may force the captains to bowl first and use fresh conditions.